Read full article on original website
Related
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
sportszion.com
Ex-Buccaneers coach spills the beans on Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady‘s personal life was thrown into turmoil when Gisele Bundchen, his wife of thirteen years, decided to end their marriage. According to Clyde Christensen, a former quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady was left completely blindsided by the proceedings. The news came as a surprise not...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
NFL Fans Are Ripping Tony Romo For His Call Of Bengals-Chiefs
When Tony Romo started with CBS, he immediately became one of the most beloved analysts in the business. However, the tune has changed in a hurry. NFL fans aren't impressed with Romo's call of the Bengals-Chiefs game this Sunday night. The biggest complain appears to be a simple ...
Deion Sanders Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Deion Sanders isn't done adding marquee names to his coaching staff at Colorado. During an interview on Thee Pregame Show, Sanders revealed that former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will join his staff in Boulder. Zimmer was on Jackson State's staff this past season as an analyst. ...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player
When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Look At Colorado Football's Transfer Class Under Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is heavily relying on the transfer portal to rebuild Colorado's football program
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
NFL fans blasted Terry Bradshaw for ruining the Eagles' NFC championship trophy celebration
Terry Bradshaw is a lot, and not always in a great way. We learned that again right after the Eagles beat the 49ers in the NFC championship game, as the former Steelers QB was given the hosting duties for the trophy presentation and it… did not go well at all.
What are realistic expectations for Nebraska Football in 2023?
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has impressed the fanbase with his recruiting victories but what’s a realistic win total in 2023?. If there was a segment of the Nebraska football fanbase that wasn’t completely on board with the hire of Matt Rhule, that part has totally dissipated.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joey Bosa Uses Homophobic Language During Exchange With Eagles Fans
Joey Bosa went at it with fans in Philadelphia prior to the Eagles-49ers game. Joey Bosa got into a heated argument with fans in Philidelphia prior to the Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. The incident comes after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round after forfeting a 27-point lead.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Mike McCarthy Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys' decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took people by surprise even if many of them were calling for it after last week's playoff loss. Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022, overlapping the end of Jason Garrett's tenure as ...
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Jordon Davison, nation's No. 1 running back in 2025, wasn't considering Colorado until Deion Sanders 'changed that a lot'
Since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach at the University of Colorado last month, the program has seen an uptick in interest from bluechip recruits around the country. And it hasn't just been from athlete in the transfer portal. Seemingly every weekend Colorado is hosting multiple young ...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
Comments / 0