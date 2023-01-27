ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES

Impact+ is now streaming the Best of Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) for free, playing off her appearance on last week's Impact on AXS TV episode. Impact has already released a Rebellion 2023 T-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Scheduled for Thurday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The...
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE BLOODLINE ANGLE WAS AWESOME, GREAT STORIES VS. GREAT MATCHES, RUNNING LONG AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I wanted to get your thoughts on a couple things... How amazingly great was the storyline build with The Bloodline and Sami! It just proves that when there is great build up and story telling, the pay off is insanely great. Nowadays with the instant gratification, it's refreshing to see something be given time to build and we saw the payoff at the Rumble! I don't recall anything being nearly as this good in several years.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center:. *The fallout of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Locally advertised for the taping is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
TULSA, OK
Pro Wrestling Insider

DANIELLE KAMELA DEBUTS, TWO TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Reno Scum vs. Midnight Heat. *UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. Davey Richards. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

FIRST MATCH SET FOR WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER IS...

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Raw will feature qualifying matches to enter the Chamber tonight:. *Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano.
Pro Wrestling Insider

INJURY AT WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

WWE Producer Ken "Dykstra" Doane suffered an injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, PWInsider.com has confirmed. During Judgment Day's brawl with Edge in the aisle, Doane was among those who ran out to break the melee up. At some point, Doane suffered a leg injury, which one source feared may...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SECOND ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH ANNOUNCED

There will be a second Elimination Chamber match on 2/25 in Montreal to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at Wrestlemania 39. Confirmed as competing in the bout are Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Next week on Raw will feature a Fatal Four Way with Mia Yim vs. Piper...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider

POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE

As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS

WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Wrestling Insider

PAT MCAFEE RETURNS AND MORE EARLY RUMBLE NOTES

Pat McAfee returned to WWE, rejoining the commentary team for the Royal Rumble. He had taken time off this past October for some other football-related opportunities but the door was open for him to return when the timing was right. Whether he's just back for tonight or will return to Smackdown we have yet to confirm.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

WWE released the following Friday Night SmackDown video highlights:. Sami Zayn sneaks into SmackDown to thank Jey Uso: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Brock Lesnar declares for the Royal Rumble Match: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. The Viking Raiders take Drew McIntyre and...
Pro Wrestling Insider

REIGNS JOINS TIKTOK, RUMBLE NOTES & MORE

Roman Reigns is now on TikTok.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL KICK OFF RAW...

Cody Rhodes is at Raw taping and as we reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, will be on the Raw brand going forward. WWE announced this afternoon Rhodes will kick off tonight's USA Network broadcast.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE

Michael Cole appeared on today's Pat McAfee show to talk last Saturday's Royal Rumble. McAfee tweeted this clip:. Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that A & E has three WWE shows coming soon to the network soon. WWE Rivals returns on February 19 with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant. That same night, Biography returns with The NWO. Also, a new series starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, will start a 10 week run on April 9. You can get more information by going to the website.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

ROYAL RUMBLE NOTES ON CODY, WILLIAM REGAL, FLAIR AND MORE

Cody Rhodes merchandise is BY FAR the top seller at the Royal Rumble store set up at the Alamodome this weekend. While he was not medically cleared when WWE began running the vignettes for his return, PWInsider.com is told Rhodes has been 100% medically cleared to compete going forward. He's expected to be back on the Raw brand regularly as of this week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE INJURY UPDATE, IS VINCE IN THE HOUSE, WHAT RUMBLE GOES FIRST TONIGHT AND MORE

IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
TEXAS STATE

