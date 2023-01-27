Read full article on original website
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact+ is now streaming the Best of Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) for free, playing off her appearance on last week's Impact on AXS TV episode. Impact has already released a Rebellion 2023 T-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Scheduled for Thurday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The...
THE BLOODLINE ANGLE WAS AWESOME, GREAT STORIES VS. GREAT MATCHES, RUNNING LONG AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I wanted to get your thoughts on a couple things... How amazingly great was the storyline build with The Bloodline and Sami! It just proves that when there is great build up and story telling, the pay off is insanely great. Nowadays with the instant gratification, it's refreshing to see something be given time to build and we saw the payoff at the Rumble! I don't recall anything being nearly as this good in several years.
WWE RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center:. *The fallout of the 2023 Royal Rumble. Locally advertised for the taping is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
DANIELLE KAMELA DEBUTS, TWO TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Reno Scum vs. Midnight Heat. *UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. Davey Richards. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
FIRST MATCH SET FOR WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER IS...
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Raw will feature qualifying matches to enter the Chamber tonight:. *Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable. *Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
INJURY AT WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE Producer Ken "Dykstra" Doane suffered an injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, PWInsider.com has confirmed. During Judgment Day's brawl with Edge in the aisle, Doane was among those who ran out to break the melee up. At some point, Doane suffered a leg injury, which one source feared may...
SECOND ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH ANNOUNCED
There will be a second Elimination Chamber match on 2/25 in Montreal to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at Wrestlemania 39. Confirmed as competing in the bout are Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Next week on Raw will feature a Fatal Four Way with Mia Yim vs. Piper...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE
As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
DAVE BAUTISTA ON TONIGHT SHOW THIS WEEK, NEW WWE A&E BIOGRAPHY EPISODES ON DVD AND MORE
Dave Bautista will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Tuesday night 1/31. The latest WWE Biography Legends DVD is now out, featuring the episodes on The Undertaker, DX, The Bellas, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Edge, Rey Mysterio and Lex Luger. Our friends at RSVLTS have a ton of...
PAT MCAFEE RETURNS AND MORE EARLY RUMBLE NOTES
Pat McAfee returned to WWE, rejoining the commentary team for the Royal Rumble. He had taken time off this past October for some other football-related opportunities but the door was open for him to return when the timing was right. Whether he's just back for tonight or will return to Smackdown we have yet to confirm.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
WWE released the following Friday Night SmackDown video highlights:. Sami Zayn sneaks into SmackDown to thank Jey Uso: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Brock Lesnar declares for the Royal Rumble Match: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. The Viking Raiders take Drew McIntyre and...
WWE RAW REPORT: JUDGMENT FOR CODY?, RHEA'S OPPONENT IS CHOSEN, ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCHES ANNOUNCED, A FEW RETURNS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We begin with a video for the Men's Royal Rumble Winner, Cody Rhodes. The winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes, makes his way to the ring. Cody looks around and he looks at the Wrestlemania sign hanging from the...
REIGNS JOINS TIKTOK, RUMBLE NOTES & MORE
Roman Reigns is now on TikTok. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WHAT WILL KICK OFF RAW...
Cody Rhodes is at Raw taping and as we reported in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, will be on the Raw brand going forward. WWE announced this afternoon Rhodes will kick off tonight's USA Network broadcast. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
MICHELLE MCCOOL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WWE FANS, SAMI ZAYN-ELIMINATION CHAMBER, NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES & MORE
Michelle McCool tweeted the following, noting she got the call to take part in the Royal Rumble match nine days before the bout, crediting the fans for their support as a major reason why it happened:. There will be another Undertaker One Man Show in Montreal on the eve of...
MICHAEL COLE TALKS ABOUT HOW HE WAS BLINDSIDED BY PAT MCAFEE'S RETURN AT THE RUMBLE, CODY'S WWE 2K23 ENTRANCE, WWE IN SAN ANTONIO AND MORE
Michael Cole appeared on today's Pat McAfee show to talk last Saturday's Royal Rumble. McAfee tweeted this clip:. Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that A & E has three WWE shows coming soon to the network soon. WWE Rivals returns on February 19 with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant. That same night, Biography returns with The NWO. Also, a new series starring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, will start a 10 week run on April 9. You can get more information by going to the website.
ROYAL RUMBLE NOTES ON CODY, WILLIAM REGAL, FLAIR AND MORE
Cody Rhodes merchandise is BY FAR the top seller at the Royal Rumble store set up at the Alamodome this weekend. While he was not medically cleared when WWE began running the vignettes for his return, PWInsider.com is told Rhodes has been 100% medically cleared to compete going forward. He's expected to be back on the Raw brand regularly as of this week.
WWE INJURY UPDATE, IS VINCE IN THE HOUSE, WHAT RUMBLE GOES FIRST TONIGHT AND MORE
