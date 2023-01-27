ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
Wichita family's missing dog found 8 years later in Idaho

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family has been reunited with their long lost beagle after a long journey home from Idaho. According to a post in a Facebook group for lost and found pets, one of its members found the older stray dog in Caldwell, Idaho, which is a 1,400-mile drive from Wichita, on January 11 and took him to a shelter to be scanned for a microchip. They were in luck.
Sedgwick County Zoo announces deaths of newborn chimpanzees

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the deaths of two newborn chimpanzees. The zoo says they passed away due to being born six weeks premature. "This is the fourth pregnancy for Bea, all with similar outcomes." it said in a Facebook post. "Necropsies will be performed on the twins with hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future."
Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
Kellogg Crash Leaves One Dead

A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash near Kellogg and Washington Sunday morning. Wichita Police responded to the area around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was traveling in westbound on Kellogg when...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
Two people critically injured at Wichita night club

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just before midnight Saturday, officers were patrolling the parking lot at the Onyx Night Club at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the club. Officers ran to the entrance where they were met with a large number of people quickly exiting the business.
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do

Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
