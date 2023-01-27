Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Vendors at south Wichita flea market asked to pay thousands to keep their space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Vendors at a south Wichita flea market are crying foul, now that the new owner has jacked up their rent to several times what they were paying. They say they have no choice but to leave. Vendors at Westway Marketplace say they used to pay a...
KWCH.com
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You use them to talk, to smile to express yourself. Your teeth do a lot of things, we can sometimes take for granted. Viola Vigil uses her teeth to eat and to eat well. But the 93-year-old hasn’t been able to eat anything that’s not in liquid form because she doesn’t have any bottom teeth.
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
KAKE TV
National home warranty scam hits Wichita, DA warns it seems very real
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Assistant District Attorney Jason Roach is sounding the alarm on a scam going around Wichita, and says this one might be hard to spot even for a trained eye. Roach says the scammers take time to do research and write the home warranty renewal letters with...
KAKE TV
Wichita family's missing dog found 8 years later in Idaho
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family has been reunited with their long lost beagle after a long journey home from Idaho. According to a post in a Facebook group for lost and found pets, one of its members found the older stray dog in Caldwell, Idaho, which is a 1,400-mile drive from Wichita, on January 11 and took him to a shelter to be scanned for a microchip. They were in luck.
Woman, baby, 2 officers injured in late-night Wichita crash
Four people were injured when a Wichita Police Department SUV crashed with a car just before midnight Sunday in Wichita.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces deaths of newborn chimpanzees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the deaths of two newborn chimpanzees. The zoo says they passed away due to being born six weeks premature. "This is the fourth pregnancy for Bea, all with similar outcomes." it said in a Facebook post. "Necropsies will be performed on the twins with hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future."
Wichita permanently closes American Indian museum parking lot to protect water supply
The city wants to hear feedback on a proposal that would replace a sledding hill next to the museum with a new parking lot.
Wichita man ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution after Kansas Medicaid fraud
The man’s daughter is also being ordered to pay back money and serve probation for her involvement in the fraud.
Wellington woman dies after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wellington woman died after a car she was in crashed during a chase in west Wichita Saturday morning. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a passenger in a car that deputies tried to stop on Kellogg Drive around 5:20 a.m. Deputies say they tried to pull the […]
WPD: Woman hurt after drive-by shooting in south Wichita
According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.
No one hurt after south Wichita house fire
According to the Wichita Fire Department, no one was hurt after a fire damaged a home in south Wichita Saturday.
kfdi.com
Kellogg Crash Leaves One Dead
A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash near Kellogg and Washington Sunday morning. Wichita Police responded to the area around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was traveling in westbound on Kellogg when...
Wichita woman, 22, killed when car goes over Kellogg barrier and onto Washington
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KWCH.com
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition. Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting. Police said they were called to check out a...
KAKE TV
Two people critically injured at Wichita night club
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just before midnight Saturday, officers were patrolling the parking lot at the Onyx Night Club at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the club. Officers ran to the entrance where they were met with a large number of people quickly exiting the business.
KWCH.com
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita. A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID-19 community level, another 19 at medium
Sedgwick County has a ‘substantial’ new COVID-19 case rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports.
360wichita.com
Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do
Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
