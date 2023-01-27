WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the deaths of two newborn chimpanzees. The zoo says they passed away due to being born six weeks premature. "This is the fourth pregnancy for Bea, all with similar outcomes." it said in a Facebook post. "Necropsies will be performed on the twins with hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future."

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO