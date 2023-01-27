PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/22/23 (The Last Day of Splash Mountain, Ariel’s Grotto Meet & Greet Returns, New Runaway Railway Adaptable Ear Headband, & More)

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today
New Daisy Duck Flower Market Window Display on Center Street at Magic Kingdom
A few months after the refurbishment of Center Street at Magic Kingdom, the street has a new window display featuring Daisy Duck. Center Street is an offshoot of Main Street. The brickwork was replaced last year. It was formerly known as East Center Street and had a West counterpart across Main Street.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
WDW News Today
Construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Impact Floridian Way Traffic
Construction on the expansion of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will impact traffic on Floridian Way through late summer 2023. The work will begin today and is expected to cause brief and intermittent delays on Floridian Way. The new traffic ramp connecting Floridian Way and World Drive finally opened in...
WDW News Today
Limited Release Vintage Magic Kingdom Map MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
A new vintage Magic Kingdom map MagicBand+ has joined the 50th-anniversary Vault Collection available throughout Walt Disney World. Instead of the opening day map featured on earlier merchandise, this features a late 1970s map. Previous items with this design include a pin, bags, and a travel tumbler. Limited Release Magic...
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Member Forcibly Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Isn’t Trespassed Due to Beach Club Being Home Resort
Antonio Acosta took his group of 11 out to eat at Walt Disney World on Halloween night, but his dinner wasn’t going to plan. The sheriff’s incident report didn’t say exactly how the restaurant at Disney’s Beach Club Resort couldn’t accommodate his large party. Could the 11 people not sit together? Was there a wait? Did they have a reservation at all on a busy night like Halloween?
WDW News Today
Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam
We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement
After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Picnic Blanket and Bag at Walt Disney World
Have a Disney picnic with a new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway picnic blanket and a picnic bag. Both products were actually both released in Tokyo first but are available at the merchandise kiosk at the exit of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
WDW News Today
Foundation Expands for New Disney Vacation Club Wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Now that foundation pouring is underway for the new Disney Vacation Club wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, more visible construction is taking place and construction materials have moved into the site. There are still multiple diggers at the construction site to move dirt around, in addition to the...
WDW News Today
Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Carousel Dress Available at Walt Disney World
A new dress inspired by the carousels of Disney Parks is available at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. A pink sheer top covers a pink close-fitting top and its shoulder straps. Pleated short sleeves extend out as part of the sheer organza layer. A pink underskirt is decorated by a...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Sweet Corn Cake Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World has new treats inspired by the Disney Munchlings plush collection now through March 31. We already tried the Angel Açai Bowl from Blizzard Beach, so we hopped over to the Magic Kingdom for the next dish — the Elote Donald Duck Munchling-Inspired Almond-Vanilla Sweet Corn Cake.
WDW News Today
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
WDW News Today
Earl of Sandwich to Reopen in Early February at Downtown Disney District
After leaving its permanent home about a year ago, Earl of Sandwich has been missing from the Downtown Disney District, a tentpole of the shopping and dining outlet for many years. Now we know when its temporary location will reopen in the shopping district!. Earl of Sandwich will officially reopen...
WDW News Today
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Props Displayed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Props from “National Treasure: Edge of History” are now on display in Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, replacing the “Disenchanted” costumes that have been displayed since November. A “National Treasure: Edge of History” poster is at the back of the display.
WDW News Today
New Fantasyland Varsity Cardigan Available at Magic Kingdom
Keep warm and stylish with a new Fantasyland varsity cardigan available at Walt Disney World. We found it in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The cardigan is light blue, with white and pink stripes at the edges. It has a low v-neck and four blue buttons. A fuzzy pink Fantasyland...
WDW News Today
Covered Entryway Erected at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem After Possible Fallen Brick in Universal Studios Florida
A new entryway has been erected outside the entryway to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, presumably to protect guests from falling bricks outside the attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The usual barricades outside of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem have been put away in place of something much sturdier. A large purple...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Guest Brings Sparkling Firework Into Disneyland For Pictures
TikTok user @thenostalgiclatino shared a video this week of another guest at Disneyland with a sparkling firework taking pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. C’mon man…🤦🏽♂️ #disneytok #disney #disneyland #disney100. ♬ original sound – Call Me Carlos. The firework is on...
