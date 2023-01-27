Read full article on original website
Missoula SWAT Responds for Man Who Threatened Poverello Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, at approximately 2:21 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of the Poverello Center for a report of a male being aggressive with a knife. The complainant had notified 911 that a male had threatened a staff member.
Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West
I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
Missoula Drug Bust: 1,146 Fentanyl Pills, $4,883, 8 Firearms, and More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Missoula Drug Task Force (MDTF) executed multiple search warrants related to an investigation of the distribution of fentanyl pills in Missoula County. During the month of January, the MDTF received information that two individuals, Gweynn Brown...
Florence Man Sentenced for Trafficking Six Pounds of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Florence man, 48-year-old Jason Charles Allen was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Missoula to nine years in prison after admitting to trafficking at least six pounds of methamphetamine, in addition to having seven firearms, and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a search of his home.
Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Missoula vs. Billings, They Might Be More Similar Than You Think
Obviously, if you've spent any time in Montana, you know that people love to point out the differences between Missoula and Billings. Most people would say the two cities couldn't be more different. And yes, there are very obvious differences. Missoula tends to have a wetter, PNW-like climate while Billings...
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
Why Missoula Is Just One ‘Big Marshmallow’
My father used to describe Missoula as a "Big Marshmallow". He would say it is sticky and comfortable and always pulls people back who try to move away. At the time the description didn’t make much sense to me. That is one of the reasons why I nicknamed him "The Pirate", he played and lived by his own rules. As I got older, I witnessed more and more people moving back here, so maybe he was on to something after all. Our city has changed a lot over the years and people like to point out the differences. But there are some things that don’t seem to change in Missoula and maybe those are what draw people back to our “Big Marshmallow”.
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Where You’ll Find the Nicest People in Missoula Montana
Montana, as a whole, gets lumped into stereotypes about people being friendly. We’re known for saying “hi” to everyone, and you’re expected to give the two-finger wave on backroads. But lately, everyone everywhere has gotten a little less friendly. That is until I moved back to...
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Hess Invites Missoulians to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess stopped by the KGVO studios on Tuesday to invite the public to the ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ program at the Missoula Public Library. Hess explained what the program was all about. “It's a monthly forum that I...
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MCPS: How to stay safe as COVID, flu cases climb in Missoula
Health officials with Missoula County Public Schools say they're seeing an uptick in illness, including COVID-19 this week, and they're reminding parents of testing and other practices to counter the problems. In a letter to parents Thursday, MCPS Health Services Coordinator Brooke Krininger said the district remains "committed to providing...
Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
