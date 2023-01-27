ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

930 AM KMPT

Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West

I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
MISSOULA, MT
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
Florence Man Sentenced for Trafficking Six Pounds of Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Florence man, 48-year-old Jason Charles Allen was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Missoula to nine years in prison after admitting to trafficking at least six pounds of methamphetamine, in addition to having seven firearms, and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a search of his home.
MISSOULA, MT
Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
MISSOULA, MT
Why Missoula Is Just One ‘Big Marshmallow’

My father used to describe Missoula as a "Big Marshmallow". He would say it is sticky and comfortable and always pulls people back who try to move away. At the time the description didn’t make much sense to me. That is one of the reasons why I nicknamed him "The Pirate", he played and lived by his own rules. As I got older, I witnessed more and more people moving back here, so maybe he was on to something after all. Our city has changed a lot over the years and people like to point out the differences. But there are some things that don’t seem to change in Missoula and maybe those are what draw people back to our “Big Marshmallow”.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
MISSOULA, MT
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MONTANA STATE
MCPS: How to stay safe as COVID, flu cases climb in Missoula

Health officials with Missoula County Public Schools say they're seeing an uptick in illness, including COVID-19 this week, and they're reminding parents of testing and other practices to counter the problems. In a letter to parents Thursday, MCPS Health Services Coordinator Brooke Krininger said the district remains "committed to providing...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

