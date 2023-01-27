ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 20-47, .426 (Curry 8-14, Thompson 6-14, DiVincenzo 2-5, Poole 2-6, Lamb 1-1, An.Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (An.Wiggins 2, Curry, Looney). Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, D.Green 3, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Thompson 2,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ORAL ROBERTS 103, SOUTH DAKOTA 53

Percentages: FG .321, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Kutcher 1-1, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 1-5, Plitzuweit 1-5, Brostrom 0-1, Burchill 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Kamateros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Archambault). Turnovers: 16 (Coleman 5, Archambault 3, Hayes 2, Kamateros 2, Branch,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Irving leads Nets past Lakers 121-104 as James, Davis sit

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Lakers, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas added 21 points apiece for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Portland 129, Atlanta 125

Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.
Washington 127, San Antonio 106

Percentages: FG .558, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kispert 4-7, Morris 3-4, Beal 3-6, Avdija 2-2, Wright 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Porzingis 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Porzingis 5, Beal 2, Avdija). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Porzingis 2, Kispert,...
WASHINGTON STATE
HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
ORANGEBURG, SC
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
CHICAGO, IL
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71

Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
DURHAM, NC
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

Percentages: FG .424, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anthony, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs). Turnovers: 10 (Bol 3, Anthony 2, Banchero 2, G.Harris...
TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT

Percentages: FG .467, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
LUBBOCK, TX
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62

Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
JACKSON, MS
ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
GRAMBLING, LA
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63

LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

Percentages: FG .475, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Murray 3-8, Davis 2-4, Fox 2-4, Lyles 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Metu 0-1, Monk 0-2, Huerter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sabonis 2, Fox). Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Sabonis 3, Fox 2, Barnes, Mitchell). Steals: 15 (Barnes...
MINNESOTA STATE
FLORIDA A&M 69, ALABAMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .350, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey). Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 88, ALABAMA A&M 77

Percentages: FG .429, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hicks 4-11, Harvell 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Peek 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Brewer, Lee, Peek). Steals:...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Auburn 66, Florida 55

AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
GAINESVILLE, FL
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66

MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106. PHOENIX (114) Craig...
PHOENIX, AZ

