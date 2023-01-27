Read full article on original website
Dallas 111, Detroit 105
Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 20-47, .426 (Curry 8-14, Thompson 6-14, DiVincenzo 2-5, Poole 2-6, Lamb 1-1, An.Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (An.Wiggins 2, Curry, Looney). Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, D.Green 3, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Thompson 2,...
ORAL ROBERTS 103, SOUTH DAKOTA 53
Percentages: FG .321, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Kutcher 1-1, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 1-5, Plitzuweit 1-5, Brostrom 0-1, Burchill 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Kamateros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Archambault). Turnovers: 16 (Coleman 5, Archambault 3, Hayes 2, Kamateros 2, Branch,...
Irving leads Nets past Lakers 121-104 as James, Davis sit
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory Monday night over the Los Angeles Lakers, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas added 21 points apiece for the...
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.
Washington 127, San Antonio 106
Percentages: FG .558, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kispert 4-7, Morris 3-4, Beal 3-6, Avdija 2-2, Wright 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Porzingis 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Porzingis 5, Beal 2, Avdija). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Porzingis 2, Kispert,...
HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71
Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .424, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anthony, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs). Turnovers: 10 (Bol 3, Anthony 2, Banchero 2, G.Harris...
TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT
Percentages: FG .467, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62
Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
Percentages: FG .475, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Murray 3-8, Davis 2-4, Fox 2-4, Lyles 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Metu 0-1, Monk 0-2, Huerter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sabonis 2, Fox). Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Sabonis 3, Fox 2, Barnes, Mitchell). Steals: 15 (Barnes...
FLORIDA A&M 69, ALABAMA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .350, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey). Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray,...
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 88, ALABAMA A&M 77
Percentages: FG .429, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hicks 4-11, Harvell 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Peek 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Brewer, Lee, Peek). Steals:...
Auburn 66, Florida 55
AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106
TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106. PHOENIX (114) Craig...
