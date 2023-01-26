ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Wrestling Narrowly Edged by Army, 19-17

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Bucknell wrestling team came back from a 12-0 deficit and held a 17-15 lead heading into the final bout at Army Sunday, but the Black Knights picked up a major decision at 149 pounds to hand the Bison a 19-17 loss. Bucknell (6-4, 4-2 EIWA) ended its weekend 2-1 after topping both LIU and Rider on Saturday.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Wins 73-37 Over Loyola Maryland

LEWISBURG, Pa. - Isabella King and Emma Shaffer each scored 19 points to tie individual career highs as the Bucknell women's basketball team scored a season-high 73 points in its 73-37 victory over Loyola Maryland on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison (8-13, 4-6 PL) also established season-bests in margin of victory (36 points) and opponent's points scored (37) in the win over the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-8 PL).
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Falls 80-66 at Loyola

BALTIMORE, Md. – Loyola's Jaylin Andrews (24) and Deon Perry (20) both hit the 20-point mark to offset a 21-point game from Xander Rice, and the Greyhounds pulled away late for an 80-66 Patriot League win on Saturday afternoon at Reitz Arena. Jack Forrest tallied 13 points, six rebounds,...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Wrestling Goes 2-0 Saturday with Wins over LIU and Rider

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell posted a commanding 38-4 win over LIU at Davis Gym early in the day before making the three-hour trip to Lawrenceville, N.J., where it took down Rider 19-15 Saturday evening for a strong start to a busy weekend. Bucknell improved to 6-4 (4-1 EIWA) with the pair of victories.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Women's Water Polo Drops Season Opener to No. 12 UCSB

PRINCETON, N.J.– No. 12 UC Santa Barbara started fast and never looked back in taking a 16-7 win over the Bucknell women's water polo team on Saturday afternoon in its season opener. The Gauchos scored eight goals in each half, including a 4-1 run to start the game, to...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Track & Field Finishes the Bison Open on a Golden Note

LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's track & field team finished the Bison Open with several gold medal moments. "Overall, it was a very successful weekend, and we accomplished many of our missions and goals," said head coach Kevin Donner. "Some people needed to rest this weekend, and others needed to compete. Some people are trying to prove themselves for future travel squads, and others could compete in secondary events to set themselves up for next week. Lots of questions were answered, as we are now less than a month out from the league championships."
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Women's Water Polo Opens 2023 at Princeton Invite

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University women's water polo team is set to open its 2023 campaign at the Princeton Invite on Saturday and Sunday for three games. Bucknell (0-2, 0-0 CWPA) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (5-1, 0-0 Big West), Saturday, January 28 – 1:30 p.m.
LEWISBURG, PA

