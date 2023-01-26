LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's track & field team finished the Bison Open with several gold medal moments. "Overall, it was a very successful weekend, and we accomplished many of our missions and goals," said head coach Kevin Donner. "Some people needed to rest this weekend, and others needed to compete. Some people are trying to prove themselves for future travel squads, and others could compete in secondary events to set themselves up for next week. Lots of questions were answered, as we are now less than a month out from the league championships."

