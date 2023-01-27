ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
themsuspokesman.com

Letter to the Editor: The 1619 Project

I am writing this letter to propose the idea of The 1619 Project as a required reading for all undergraduate history courses at Morgan State University. The 1619 Project is a literary work that consists of 17 Black creatives and their pieces that dive deep into the roots of America’s racist system. These pieces include poems, pictures, essays, and short stories that highlight America’s continuous exploitation of Black people and provide reasoning for every single system within the country.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
Shore News Network

Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena

PASADENA, MD – Police in Pasadena are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident. The Anne Arundel Police Department has shed some light on the ongoing investigation. Officers responded to a report of an indecent exposure at the 1300 block of Old Water Oak Point Road in Pasadena on Saturday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. While walking near Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road, the victim reported that a white, late-model Mazda sedan approached them as they were walking. It was reported by the victim that the driver of the vehicle was a white male, approximately 20-25 years of age, The post Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASADENA, MD
wnav.com

Two people pleaded guilty to killing their roomate

Two people befriended a woman living in an Anne Arundel home with her Mom. They became her roommates. Now they can receive a sentence of 40 years in prison for killing the woman and allegedly dumping her body in the Chesapeake Bay in 2017. The story sent investigators in motion from Maryland to Tuscon, Arizona, where authorities said the roommates, William Eugene Rice Jr. and Christina Gail Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, fled. The suspects were extradited in early 2022 back to Maryland, where they have been held without bond.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike

The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mdtheatreguide.com

News: Arena Players Receives Federal Funding to Revitalize Theater

Every now and then … we ALL get it just right! If you haven’t done so already, Please take a moment to say CONGRATULATIONS to Arena Players Incorporated!. Four million dollars in congressional funds will be invested in Baltimore’s Arena Players, Inc., the oldest continually operating African American community theater in the United States! Thank you to Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Senator Ben Cardin, and Senator Chris Van Hollen for their efforts in sustaining this jewel in the heart of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000

BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy