ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Children’s therapist shares advice for parents following Tyre Nichols video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols circulates, experts recommend parents lead tough conversations about the footage. Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, said parents don’t need to show their children the horrifying video, but...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is declaring 2023 the “Year of the Youth” for the city. The mayor gathered representatives from Atlanta Public Schools, the city, the police department, and local nonprofits to go over his plan to make Atlanta the “best place to raise a child.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

How to cope after Nichols' video release

Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Updated: 20 hours ago.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating

Atlanta mayor, police chief react to Tyre Nichols footage. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened in Memphis. Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The release of the bodycam footage showing a group of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols is now raising questions about special crime fighting units established by law enforcement agencies across the country. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of...
MEMPHIS, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of people gathered in the Decatur Square on Sunday to remember Tyre Nichols and push for changes in the system. The group stood in solidarity with Nichols’ family and the people of Memphis, after Nichols was killed in a brutal beating by five former Memphis officers.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon

Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now. Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Updated: 20 hours...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

MARTA Police officer shoots person near Five Points MARTA Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police officer was injured after shooting a person near the Five Points MARTA Station. The officer reportedly got into a fight with a person she was in a relationship with and shot the person. The other person is currently at Grady Memorial.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy