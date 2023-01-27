Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
Children’s therapist shares advice for parents following Tyre Nichols video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols circulates, experts recommend parents lead tough conversations about the footage. Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, said parents don’t need to show their children the horrifying video, but...
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 ‘Year of the Youth’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is declaring 2023 the “Year of the Youth” for the city. The mayor gathered representatives from Atlanta Public Schools, the city, the police department, and local nonprofits to go over his plan to make Atlanta the “best place to raise a child.”
Bite mark evidence used in dozens of convictions now considered ‘junk science’ by some
Rome, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Judy Carnes remembers making the call like it was yesterday. She was trying to reach her mother on May 22, 1980, but a police officer picked up the phone instead. “I asked him if someone was dead there. And he said, ‘Yes.’ So, I...
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
How to cope after Nichols' video release
Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating
Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The release of the bodycam footage showing a group of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols is now raising questions about special crime fighting units established by law enforcement agencies across the country. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of...
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of people gathered in the Decatur Square on Sunday to remember Tyre Nichols and push for changes in the system. The group stood in solidarity with Nichols’ family and the people of Memphis, after Nichols was killed in a brutal beating by five former Memphis officers.
Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon
Two men in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
Tyre Nichols’ death stirs up painful memories for family of man killed in 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jimmy Atchison was the only boy of eight growing up. “He would aggravate every girl in that house, but they protected him, they protected that boy like a god,” said Tammie Featherstone jokingly, Atchison’s aunt. Now, his sisters and aunt only have...
MARTA Police officer shoots person near Five Points MARTA Station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police officer was injured after shooting a person near the Five Points MARTA Station. The officer reportedly got into a fight with a person she was in a relationship with and shot the person. The other person is currently at Grady Memorial.
Check out these Black-owned Atlanta restaurants during Black History Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Black History Month and one way to celebrate is by eating. There are multiple Black-owned restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list of just a few of them. 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. Atlanta Breakfast Club. 249...
Clayton County secretary charged after sending ‘threatening letter’ to chairman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Chairman’s secretary has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime after mailing the chairman a “threatening letter.”. Katrina Holloway turned herself into the Clayton County Jail Jan. 30 after an investigation began in June 2022....
