NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
Nylander, Maple Leafs brace for big test against NHL-leading Bruins
TORONTO -- William Nylander is having a career season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, on pace to shatter his previous NHL highs in goals, assists and points. But in the midst of his success, the forward has not been oblivious to the season his close friend David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins is putting together. The forward is second in the NHL in goals with 38 and fourth in points with 71 entering Monday.
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Johnson becoming more comfortable, making impact for Blue Jackets
Rookie forward is showing the skill that made him a first-round pick for Columbus in 2021. It was a strange sight, but there was a method to Kent Johnson's madness. As the Blue Jackets rookie forward was getting in some extra work on the ice recently, he got down to ice level to get a puck's eye view of things.
NHL
Giroux leads 3 Stars of Week
NEW YORK - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. FIRST STAR - CLAUDE GIROUX, RW, OTTAWA SENATORS. Giroux led the NHL with 4-3-7,...
NHL
Bo Horvat is Excited for New Beginnings on Long Island
The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Bo Horvat isn't sure which number he'll wear when he arrives on Long Island, since number 53 already belongs to Casey Cizikas, but he's certain about one thing: his gratitude for a new opportunity as a New York Islander.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Stephenson of Golden Knights to replace Beniers at All-Star Weekend
Forward added in place of injured Kraken rookie center. Chandler Stephenson was added Monday to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. The Vegas Golden Knights center will replace Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, who is unable to participate because of an injury. Stephenson, who will...
NHL
STATEMENT: Rocky Wirtz on Passing of Bobby Hull
Chairman Rocky Wirtz on the loss of former Chicago Blackhawk, Bobby Hull. Please see the below statement from Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz on today's announcement on the passing of Bobby Hull. "Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a...
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Time for a break
EDMONTON, AB - Time off for good behaviour. The Edmonton Oilers have a break, but they went into time off for the All-Star Game sporting a smile. It was twofold why they went into nine days without a game and seven days without a practice grinning ear-to-ear. I was the big win they recorded over Chicago that put Edmonton at 10-3-2 since Christmas and 7-0-1 in their last eight to have them knocking on the Pacific Division's first-place door only a few points away from top spot.
NHL
7 Facts: Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening. Horvat is 27 years old and has 54 points (31G, 23A) in 49 games this season. Fans can follow Horvat on Twitter and Instagram @BoHorvat and can learn about him in the latest edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
Ovechkin not taking latest All-Star Game experience for granted
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, including the game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) will be the first where the Washington Capitals left wing will have his sons, Sergei, 4, and Ilya, 2, with him along with his wife Nastya.
NHL
Andrei Vasilevskiy named NHL's Third Star of the Week
NEW YORK (Jan. 30, 2023) - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. THIRD STAR - ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Vasilevskiy stopped...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Horvat traded to Islanders by Canucks
Has 31 goals this season; Vancouver receives Beauvillier, Raty, conditional 1st-round pick. Bo Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders by the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. "Obviously, a little bit in shock...
NHL
Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares' 1,000th NHL game
Toronto captain shares day with family, honored for reaching milestone. The Maple Leafs honor John Tavares for reaching 1,000 career games, celebrating the milestone with a pregame ceremony at Scotiabank Arena. 02:19 •. The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled out the blue carpet for their captain. The team celebrated John Tavares...
NHL
State Your Case: Best All-Star Game goalie tandem
The greatest goal-scorers in the NHL will be on the ice for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS). Stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, David Pastrnak of the...
