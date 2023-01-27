ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wtvy.com

Governor surprises award winning Newton students

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments. “This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had...
NEWTON, AL
CBS 42

Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case

A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DALE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure. ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic...
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
wdhn.com

High-speed police chase through Geneva Co. ends in crash, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase in Geneva County ended after authorities say the suspect ran off the road and hit a tree. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified suspect passed a Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputy at a high rate of speed and after the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect sped up and began turning on different roads to escape the deputy.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Rehobeth girls basketball team downs Dale County

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Rehobeth lady Rebels beat the Dale County lady Warriors 45-29. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
REHOBETH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy