wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
wdhn.com
Major sentence handed out for suspect in the murder of a Troy store clerk
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Pike County man who pled guilty to capital murder in the death of a Troy store clerk will receive life without parole. 27-year-old Leon Terrell Flowers is accused of killing Neil Purush Kumar, a graduate student and store clerk in 2019. Flowers pled guilty...
Monroe Co. mother sentenced to life in prison in 11-month-old death
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County mother accused of killing her 11-month-old child was sentenced to life in prison Friday, according to officials with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On May 29, 2018, officers with the Excel Police Department were called to the Monroe County Hospital for a report of a dead […]
wtvy.com
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
wtvy.com
Governor surprises award winning Newton students
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments. “This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had...
Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
Andalusia Star News
Covington County jury finds McKenzie man guilty in 2018 murder case
A Covington County jury deliberated for less than 35 minutes on Thursday afternoon before pronouncing Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie, guilty of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Josha James Mount, also of Butler County. Mount’s body was found in the edge of the woods near Hayslette’s Bridge in the north end of Covington County on August 3, 2018.
wtvy.com
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Charges dropped against Alabama man accused of tossing dogs off of a bridge
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The charges have been dropped against a Coffee Springs man who was accused of killing his dogs and tossing them off a bridge. Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, was accused of shooting stray dogs and tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 in May of last year. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure. ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic...
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
wdhn.com
High-speed police chase through Geneva Co. ends in crash, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase in Geneva County ended after authorities say the suspect ran off the road and hit a tree. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified suspect passed a Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputy at a high rate of speed and after the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect sped up and began turning on different roads to escape the deputy.
wtvy.com
Rehobeth girls basketball team downs Dale County
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Rehobeth lady Rebels beat the Dale County lady Warriors 45-29. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Suspect kidnapped, tortured and beat Alabama man to death, police allege
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, torturing and eventually killing another man. Jonathan Hoover, 27, was charged with the capital murder and kidnapping of Nakel Johnson a 47-year-old Montgomery Alabama man was found beaten and stuffed into his own car in Lapine in November, court records indicate.
Alabama woman killed after being thrown from motorcycle, struck by SUV
An Alabama woman was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle accident, state troopers said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, and claimed the life of a Daleville woman. Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle, in which she was a passenger,...
