My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals

One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too. For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Fire Crews Battle Monday Morning Storage Facility Fire

Can the Evansville Fire Department get a break? After a busy weekend, Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a large fire on Evansville's Northside. crews are on the scene of a working storage unit fire in the 3000 block of Kratzville Road. EPD told Eyewitness News crew on the scene that propane tanks are possibly being stored in the facility. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The University of Southern Indiana Exists Because of State Government Legislation

It's been over 20 years since I was a student at the University of Southern Indiana, and while I'm rarely on its campus these days, there seems to be a building that wasn't there before when I am. That, to me, is a testament that the past and current administrations have done a great job over the years of making USI an appealing option for not only those of us who live here, but those outside of the area looking to continue their education at a quality institution. What I imagine many of the students who attend classes there today don't know, is that USI wasn't always USI. And what I didn't know, until recently, is that it required the Indiana State Legislature to make it happen nearly 40 years ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Magic Awaits 80 Evansville Area Students Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure 2023

Eighty students from ten local schools are on the trip of a lifetime. They have been selected to go to Walt Disney World with the Cops Connecting with Kids program. If you ever chat with any of the police officers, teachers, or other chaperones from one of the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Trips, ask them about their students. There is a very good chance that they are still in contact with them, and can share some positive stories about their connection.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals

This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
PETERSBURG, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson

A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

GoFundMe for Evansville Woman Shot During Active Shooter Incident at the Westside Walmart

Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident. From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Reptile and Exotics Show Coming to Evansville in March

If you're a fan of reptiles and exotics, this is the event for you!. There is quite a community of reptile enthusiasts in the Evansville area, and if you are a reptile enthusiast there is a reptile and exotics show heading to Evansville in March. If you aren't familiar with reptile shows, basically they're a way to meet other reptile enthusiasts, find new animals, and find resources for your own reptiles. However, if you aren't a reptile owner, but you just find them cool, a reptile show is great for you too!
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

The University of Evansville is Hosting a FREE Concert with Legendary A Cappella Group Take 6

Take 6 is the most awarded a cappella group in history, and they are coming to Evansville, and you can see them for FREE!. When you talk about a cappella vocal groups, most people probably think of Pentatonix first, they have certainly been the most visible in the last decade. But, before there was Pentatonix or a Straight No Chaser, there was Take 6. The six-member a cappella group has been entertaining crowds for over 40 years, and now you have the opportunity to see them in concert, perhaps for the first time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Ride ‘Em Cowboy! Bull Bash Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky

Giddy-up cowboys, cowgirls, and little cowpokes! Bull Bash is back to bring bull riding fun to the Owensboro Sportscenter. Tickets are on sale now. I used to love going to rodeos growing up. There was just something thrilling about seeing cowboys fearlessly taking on a bull. Even though it's scary, you can't look away from the action. The cowboys are pretty hot too! What do you love the most about the rodeo?
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King

There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location on 18th and Triplett Streets in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night

Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

