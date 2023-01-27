Read full article on original website
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals
One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too. For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.
Evansville Fire Crews Battle Monday Morning Storage Facility Fire
Can the Evansville Fire Department get a break? After a busy weekend, Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a large fire on Evansville's Northside. crews are on the scene of a working storage unit fire in the 3000 block of Kratzville Road. EPD told Eyewitness News crew on the scene that propane tanks are possibly being stored in the facility. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
The University of Southern Indiana Exists Because of State Government Legislation
It's been over 20 years since I was a student at the University of Southern Indiana, and while I'm rarely on its campus these days, there seems to be a building that wasn't there before when I am. That, to me, is a testament that the past and current administrations have done a great job over the years of making USI an appealing option for not only those of us who live here, but those outside of the area looking to continue their education at a quality institution. What I imagine many of the students who attend classes there today don't know, is that USI wasn't always USI. And what I didn't know, until recently, is that it required the Indiana State Legislature to make it happen nearly 40 years ago.
Magic Awaits 80 Evansville Area Students Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure 2023
Eighty students from ten local schools are on the trip of a lifetime. They have been selected to go to Walt Disney World with the Cops Connecting with Kids program. If you ever chat with any of the police officers, teachers, or other chaperones from one of the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Trips, ask them about their students. There is a very good chance that they are still in contact with them, and can share some positive stories about their connection.
Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals
This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
Why This Indiana Elementary School Created Best/Funniest Fundraising Idea EVER
Parents let's all come to terms with the fact most of us dislike fundraisers. We all wish we had an alternative to the madness of spending tons of money for a toy worth pennies. WE ALL WANTED THE COOL PRIZES WHEN WE WERE KIDS RIGHT?!. I think we are all...
Evansville 911 Dispatcher Describes Working During the Active Shooter Incident at Walmart
9-1-1 Dispatchers have to multitask, listen to radio traffic, take phone calls, check on officers, and remain calm the entire shift. Dispatchers are often friends with the first responders that they send on calls. When I was a dispatcher, I ended up marrying one of the Deputies on my shift.
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson
A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
A Kentucky Family Left Behind a Legacy that Their Community Continues to Honor
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
GoFundMe for Evansville Woman Shot During Active Shooter Incident at the Westside Walmart
Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident. From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.
Reptile and Exotics Show Coming to Evansville in March
If you're a fan of reptiles and exotics, this is the event for you!. There is quite a community of reptile enthusiasts in the Evansville area, and if you are a reptile enthusiast there is a reptile and exotics show heading to Evansville in March. If you aren't familiar with reptile shows, basically they're a way to meet other reptile enthusiasts, find new animals, and find resources for your own reptiles. However, if you aren't a reptile owner, but you just find them cool, a reptile show is great for you too!
Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY
It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
How to Get Free Prom Dresses, Suits, and Accessories in the Evansville Area
Prom can be very expensive. Some families might struggle to afford a nice prom dress for their kids. That's why one organization in Evansville has decided to hook them up with free prom dresses and accessories. Prom season will be here before you know it. With the way that the...
Enjoy Real Indiana Maple Syrup at the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival in Evansville
One of my favorite events of the year is back for 2023!. Wesselman Woods is a total gem located in the heart of Evansville. Wesselman Woods works hard to be a place where people can go to learn and experience nature. They also host many educational events, and one of...
Proposed Changes for Historic Indiana Park Include Addition of Pickleball, Dog Park + More
Since 1936, Burdette Park has been a favorite spot for Indiana families to enjoy leisure time outdoors and 2023 could be the year that new life is breathed into this Tristate tradition. Updates for 2023. Proposed updates for Evansville's Burdette Park are plentiful and according to a post on Facebook...
The University of Evansville is Hosting a FREE Concert with Legendary A Cappella Group Take 6
Take 6 is the most awarded a cappella group in history, and they are coming to Evansville, and you can see them for FREE!. When you talk about a cappella vocal groups, most people probably think of Pentatonix first, they have certainly been the most visible in the last decade. But, before there was Pentatonix or a Straight No Chaser, there was Take 6. The six-member a cappella group has been entertaining crowds for over 40 years, and now you have the opportunity to see them in concert, perhaps for the first time.
Ride ‘Em Cowboy! Bull Bash Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
Giddy-up cowboys, cowgirls, and little cowpokes! Bull Bash is back to bring bull riding fun to the Owensboro Sportscenter. Tickets are on sale now. I used to love going to rodeos growing up. There was just something thrilling about seeing cowboys fearlessly taking on a bull. Even though it's scary, you can't look away from the action. The cowboys are pretty hot too! What do you love the most about the rodeo?
Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King
There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location on 18th and Triplett Streets in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
Luke Bryan Announces Evansville Concert – Here’s How to Win a Pair of Tickets
Luke Bryan is hitting the road in 2023, bringing the "Country on Tour" tour to nearly 40 cities, including a stop here in Evansville. The 5-time Entertainer of the Year is coming to the Ford Center in downtown Evansville, on Friday, August 25, and he's bringing special guests Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock.
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
