Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Ice and trees make for a dangerous combination

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With sleet and freezing rain hitting Northeast Arkansas, many areas could see trees with ice, causing a myriad of problems. It does not take much to cause a branch to snap off a tree and land on a power line or a house. Adam Acuff, who...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer

Swetnam – Now is the time to get ready for summer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

UAMS, Children's pick leader of pediatric mental health

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Children’s have named Jason Williams, Psy.D., M.S.Ed. to lead their work together to improve pediatric mental and behavioral health statewide. Williams will serve as the new chief of UAMS’ Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the College of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

A woman aims to teach others a survival skill

CASH, Ark. (KAIT) - Goose Camp is a camp for women, taught by a woman. This camp aims to teach women how to hunt. Tracy Shaw teaches the camp. She learned hunting from her father at an early age. She said it surprised her to see just how many women were uncomfortable learning how to hunt. She said the fact that hunting is male-dominated plays a part in the comfortability of women in the sport.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit

The Arkansas Legislature is poised to increase the state’s homestead tax credit; the question: How much? House Bill 1032 by Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton) would increase the Homestead Property Tax Credit from $375 a year to $425 in 2024. Fite explained his bill last week to the House Revenue and Tax Committee, but he plans […] The post Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
3 News Now

Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages

The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas schools closing as winter weather moves through state

ARKANSAS, USA — As winter weather prepares to move into Arkansas, some schools around the Natural State are beginning to close and call off in-person classes. Here's a list of schools that have been impacted by the incoming inclement weather:. Arkansas Tech University (virtual classes) Batesville School District (early...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Both sides respond on Arkansas teacher pay bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Both the Arkansas House and Senate Democrats continue to push for higher teacher pay and filed a bill on Thursday, Jan 28 called the RAISE Act of 2023 according to our content-sharing partner. Both Republicans and Democrats said they want higher teacher salaries, but the...
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Mother offers hope after losing son to opioids

NORTH ARKANSAS – A stigma strikes families when an opioid death occurs to a loved one, leaving the mourners to grieve alone. Staci James lost a son to a drug-related death in 2019, but she could not stay silent. James had to help others with the same affliction and...
ARKANSAS STATE

