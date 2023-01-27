Read full article on original website
Chowly acquires online ordering company Koala
Chowly, a provider of order integration and other software for restaurants, is acquiring online-ordering company Koala. Koala powers the digital storefronts of tech-savvy chains like MOD Pizza and P.F. Chang’s. Chowly will offer it to smaller restaurants for the first time. “Our big focus is really taking what they’ve...
McDonald’s sales accelerated last quarter, thanks to adult Happy Meals and the McRib
McDonald’s same-store sales rose 10.3% in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday, as customers flocked to its restaurants for adult-oriented Happy Meals and McRib sandwiches. The Chicago-based burger giant said that its same-store sales improved thanks to “strategic menu price increases and positive guest...
Why Capriotti's hoards stuffing every Thanksgiving
This edition of A Deeper Dive is brought to you by Lamb Weston. What happens when you combine chicken wings and sandwiches?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features David Bloom, chief operating and development officer for Capriotti’s, a Las Vegas chain of sandwich shops.
McDonald’s added U.S. restaurants last year for the first time since 2014
McDonald’s did something it hadn’t done for eight years in 2022: Add new locations in its biggest market. The Chicago-based burger giant finished the year with 13,444 restaurants in the U.S., or six more than it had at the end of 2021. The company hadn’t done that since 2014.
Silicon Valley’s CloudChef wants to be the Spotify of food
When Nikhil Abraham was a student at the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay, he and some of his buddies became obsessed with a curious idea: What if you could make a record of taste the same way you can with sight and sound?. The ability to listen to a...
Chili’s to push value with first TV ads in more than 3 years
Chili’s Grill & Bar is returning to the airwaves. The chain this year will run its first TV ads since the pandemic began, promoting a $10.99 value meal that has become a key piece of its turnaround strategy. Executives of parent company Brinker International said Chili’s can afford the...
Papa Johns' latest pizza features cheese on the bottom of the crust
Papa Johns launched a new Crispy Parm Pizza Monday, offering a preview of the double-cheesy experience to loyalty members. The new pizza is available to all customers on Thursday. The Crispy Parm Pizza has a layer of Parmesan and Romano cheeses baked underneath the bottom crust, creating an extra-crisp exterior...
Restaurants want to do more business in less space
The restaurant of the future is smaller. It might not have seats. And employees will likely need to take an extra walk after work to get their steps in. In their never-ending search for improved speed and efficiency, restaurant operators have been cutting the size of their buildings. A string of new prototypes revealed over the past two years have featured fewer seats, or no seats at all, and kitchens reconfigured so employees walk less.
Just Salad is rewarding reuse with its latest earth-friendly promotion
Just Salad has launched a new promotion to reward customers who choose sustainable packaging. Throughout February, the New York-based salad chain is offering salads at the price of $8.99 for in-store purchases when customers use its branded reusable bowls. The MyBowl program allows customers to purchase a reusable bowl for $1. According to Just Salad’s founder and CEO, Nick Kenner, the goal of next month's promotion is to further incentivize reuse.
