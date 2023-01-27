ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds

A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Durham Charter School receives national recognition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...
cbs17

Amid increased shootings, five violence interrupters could come to Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C., (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to bring violence interrupters into the community, similar to what’s already started in Durham. Raleigh-Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens Jr. said the goal with the program is to train people to help diffuse and prevent crimes from happening inside impacted communities.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional

HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN

