Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds
A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
Mothers subject to wrongful Raleigh PD raid want apology, police reforms
Two Raleigh mothers are suing the City of Raleigh over a wrongful invasion of their homes by Raleigh police tactical teams, saying their lives and those of their children have been "interrupted."
Durham Charter School receives national recognition
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...
Amid increased shootings, five violence interrupters could come to Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C., (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to bring violence interrupters into the community, similar to what’s already started in Durham. Raleigh-Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens Jr. said the goal with the program is to train people to help diffuse and prevent crimes from happening inside impacted communities.
Durham police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols beating video and his death
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people and city, county and state leaders gathered Sunday at St. Joseph AME Church to welcome new members to the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP). The group, formed in 1935, has played a strong role in advocating for Durham residents...
'It pains me': Durham sheriff disheartened to again see officers abuse their power, cause death
Hours after video was made public showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Durham County Sheriff spoke up.
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional
HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
'Disappointing': Raleigh Police brief City Council on crime increases
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson told the City Council that 2022 was a difficult year but also a fruitful one in moving the organization forward.
'Never seen this many people on the streets': Durham sees rise in homeless population
Mental health challenges and substance abuse are the top factors that many living on the street have to overcome, one expert says.
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WNCN) — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said she wasn’t prepared for what she saw when watching videos released by Memphis officials showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols, a Memphis man, died three days after he was beaten by police...
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
Raleigh doctor guilty of using 'unsanitary' surgical devices, other charges in Medicare fraud case
A Raleigh doctor was found guilty of re-using "unsanitary" equipment meant for one-time use on unsuspecting patients during surgeries as part of a massive Medicare fraud case
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
NC school bus driver wins $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage, help kids
In addition to her paying off her mortgage, the Warren County school bus driver said she's going to help out her kids.
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers stealing funds off of people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were […]
