Arkansas State

KATV

Central Arkansas school closings begin ahead of winter storms Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Schools across Arkansas are beginning to close as winter storms move in Monday afternoon. Some areas of north and northeast Arkansas were covered with ice and snow during the morning hours and are expected to receive more precipitation throughout the day. The following schools will...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Area prepares for another round of wintry weather

Many schools are issuing early closing notices this morning as wintry precipitation is due to sweep across Arkansas again. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of northern, west-central, and southern Arkansas, while an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of northeastern and central Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Click here for a link to the National Weather Service.)
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

ARDOT treating roads ahead of winter storm

ROGERS, Ark. — With dicey winter conditions headed our way, Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are already hard at work in North Central and Northwest Arkansas. Dave Parker with ARDOT said they will be back-treating roads again Monday, knowing that ice and freezing rain is a completely different situation to tackle than snow.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

How much more ice and sleet will impact Arkansas this week?

ARKANSAS, USA — A parade of quick moving winter systems are heading towards the Natural State, but how much ice could accumulate?. Monday was a mess across the area as freezing rain and sleet impacted travel. Tuesday will offer the next round of winter weather as more ice and sleet target the River Valley with sleet in Northwest Arkansas as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas causing multiple crashes

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash

ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weekend Showers, Ice possible next week

TONIGHT: Breezy southwest winds will continue overnight. This will help keep temperatures above freezing. Clear skies before midnight with increasing clouds into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s. SATURDAY: The morning will feature some sunshine, but clouds will fill the skies by the afternoon. By Saturday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE

