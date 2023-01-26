Read full article on original website
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Inside the Magic
Iconic Universal Attraction Drained, Closed Down
There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Desiree Montes is Joining the Orlando Fringe Family
ORLANDO — The Orlando Fringe family just expanded, with veteran actress and singer Desiree Montes joining Fringe as their new artistic and marketing director. The announcement was made just a few weeks after Fringe celebrated the official opening of their new ArtSpace theater on Church Street in downtown Orlando, which also hosted the recent Winter Mini-Fest shows.
attractionsmagazine.com
Disney On Ice brings Frozen & Encanto show to Orlando
One of the newest Disney On Ice shows fuses together two of the most popular animated films of all time, and it’s coming to Orlando in May. Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto has performances at the Amway Center in Orlando from May 12-14, 2023. The show brings together iconic characters, scenes, locales, and songs from the blockbuster movies “Frozen” and “Encanto” in a sing-along ice skating performance.
fox35orlando.com
TRON ride at Disney World: Virtual queue details, new locker system announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney revealed on Friday that when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at Magic Kingdom Park on April 4, it will use a virtual queue system and the attraction will have lockers for guests to store bags. There will be no standby line, so the only way to...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
disneyfoodblog.com
“We Don’t Have a Choice” — Update on Disney’s Reedy Creek Drama from the District’s Leaders
The future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District hangs in the air, and with the official date of dissolution drawing closer every day, many are wondering what exactly will happen with its special tax status. Disney has taken steps to secure parts of the district’s future after Florida...
Inside the Magic
Universal Gears Up For New Theme Park, Construction Going Quickly
Much like Walt Disney World, Universal is hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to Guests in the Orlando area. This is most apparent with the new Park the company is building. Epic Universe is set to open Summer of 2025, something that was confirmed by Universal CEO Jeff Shell.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
Disney workers unions urges members to reject latest contract offer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Service Trades Council unions, which represents 45,000 Disney workers, are encouraging members to reject a new contract offer from the company. At issue is a pay increase for the first year of the contract. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
LYNX Air takes off from Toronto to Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — People who travel to and from Orlando will have a new airline option. LYNX Air flew its first flight to the United States on Friday. The flight departed from Toronto Pearson International Airport and arrived at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport. The company said fares...
allears.net
“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution
A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
mynews13.com
Tank America redeploys from Space Coast to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tanks like the ones that barrel by at Tank America give it the feel of a U.S. Army base, but it’s actually in the heart of Orlando. It’s also one of the only places in Florida to learn to drive the beasts and have a ton of fun while doing it.
westorlandonews.com
Construction Begins on New HCA Florida Airport North Emergency in Orlando
HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, recently announced that it has begun construction on the new $12.7 million HCA Florida Airport North Emergency located on the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando, Florida. Slated to open in summer of 2023, the...
These Two Florida Restaurants Made Yelp's Top 100 & One Of Them Is A Bakery
Yelp came out with their Top 100 U.S. Restaurants on Wednesday and two Florida eateries made it in the top 10. The study is based on foodie reviews for local favorites and one bakery in the Sunshine State beat out 97 dining spots. Archibald's Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, FL...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Area Unemployment Rate Down in December 2022
The Orlando area unemployment rate decreased to 2.3 percent in December 2022, down from the December 2021 rate of 3.2 percent. Locally, leisure and hospitality gained the most jobs, which is expected for Central Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the local numbers as part of news that the state...
Students learn about aviation at Orlando Sanford International Airport
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Sanford International Airport helped inspire the local community on Saturday. Seminole County students and families attended Aerospace and Aviation Day at the airport and learned about careers in mechanics and avionics. The event displayed more than 25 aircraft. Children went inside cockpits, met...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
fox13news.com
Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
