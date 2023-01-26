ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside the Magic

Iconic Universal Attraction Drained, Closed Down

There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.
ORLANDO, FL
freelinemediaorlando.com

Desiree Montes is Joining the Orlando Fringe Family

ORLANDO — The Orlando Fringe family just expanded, with veteran actress and singer Desiree Montes joining Fringe as their new artistic and marketing director. The announcement was made just a few weeks after Fringe celebrated the official opening of their new ArtSpace theater on Church Street in downtown Orlando, which also hosted the recent Winter Mini-Fest shows.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Disney On Ice brings Frozen & Encanto show to Orlando

One of the newest Disney On Ice shows fuses together two of the most popular animated films of all time, and it’s coming to Orlando in May. Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto has performances at the Amway Center in Orlando from May 12-14, 2023. The show brings together iconic characters, scenes, locales, and songs from the blockbuster movies “Frozen” and “Encanto” in a sing-along ice skating performance.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport

Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Gears Up For New Theme Park, Construction Going Quickly

Much like Walt Disney World, Universal is hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to Guests in the Orlando area. This is most apparent with the new Park the company is building. Epic Universe is set to open Summer of 2025, something that was confirmed by Universal CEO Jeff Shell.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution

A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Tank America redeploys from Space Coast to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tanks like the ones that barrel by at Tank America give it the feel of a U.S. Army base, but it’s actually in the heart of Orlando. It’s also one of the only places in Florida to learn to drive the beasts and have a ton of fun while doing it.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Construction Begins on New HCA Florida Airport North Emergency in Orlando

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, recently announced that it has begun construction on the new $12.7 million HCA Florida Airport North Emergency located on the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando, Florida. Slated to open in summer of 2023, the...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Area Unemployment Rate Down in December 2022

The Orlando area unemployment rate decreased to 2.3 percent in December 2022, down from the December 2021 rate of 3.2 percent. Locally, leisure and hospitality gained the most jobs, which is expected for Central Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the local numbers as part of news that the state...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died. The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy