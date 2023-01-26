(Waukegan, IL) One person is dead after reportedly shooting himself during a struggle with Waukegan Police. Authorities were summoned on Wednesday afternoon to a currency exchange in the 32-hundred block of Grand Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle investigation. When police arrived on the scene a subject fled on foot and officers attempted to take him into custody. That’s when the subject reportedly produced a firearm which discharged, causing a self-inflicted wound. The man, who is said to be in his 30’s, was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries. An involved officer was not injured, but was briefly hospitalized, then placed on administrative leave. Illinois State Police are investigating the situation.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO