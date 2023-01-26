Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
WUSA
'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for...
WUSA
Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
WUSA
Julia Fox Discusses Her Net Worth, Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Bigger Apartment After Viral Tour
Julia Fox is setting the record straight. After a tour of her modest New York City apartment went viral, the 32-year-old actress took to TikTok to address fan questions about her net worth and living situation. While some reports circulated that Fox is worth upward of $30 million, she denied...
WUSA
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
WUSA
'Swarm': Donald Glover and Dominique Fishback Preview Beyoncé-Inspired Series
Donald Glover is diving into the deep end of stan culture with his new series. The former rapper previewed his upcoming series Swarm with Vanity Fair, explaining how the Prime Video show is a "sister" to his acclaimed FX series, Atlanta. Swarm tells the story of Dre (played by Dominique...
WUSA
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
WUSA
Eddie Murphy Says He'd Reprise 'Shrek' Donkey Role 'In 2 Seconds'
Wake up, Shrek fans -- Eddie Murphy says he's "absolutely" down to bring back everyone's favorite noble steed!. Not only did the 61-year-old confirm his desire to reprise his iconic voice-acting role from the film franchise, but he also suggested he'd be interested in a spinoff focused entirely on Donkey.
WUSA
'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters
Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
WUSA
Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie
Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
WUSA
Harry Styles Set to Perform at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
The GRAMMYs just added even more star power to their packed line-up of performers. It was announced on Sunday that Harry Styles will take the stage at this year's big show. The news was announced during Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl.
WUSA
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, ET can confirm. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018. In November 2021, Prinsloo weighed in on possibly growing their family...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream
Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
WUSA
Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set
Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."
WUSA
The 'Black Panther' Cast Can't Stop Laughing or Dancing in the 'Wakanda Forever' Blooper Reel (Exclusive)
We're headed back to Wakanda for the delightfully hilarious Black Panther: Wakanda Forever blooper reel! The brief reel -- debuting exclusively on ET -- gives fans a look at all the foul-mouthed flubs, forgotten lines and random dance parties that the cast broke out behind the scenes!. Fans have already...
WUSA
'Proud Family': LaCienega Battles Gymnastics Legend in 'Louder and Prouder' Season 2 Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
The Proud Family's revival series, Louder and Prouder, will return for a second season of laugh-out-loud stories in February. But before fans can dive into the new installment, ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at what viewers can expect in the upcoming batch of episodes. Building off the standout...
WUSA
'How I Met Your Father': Meghan Trainor Asks for Sophie's Help After Going Into Early Labor (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor swings by How I Met Your Father -- and she's birthing quite an entrance!. The singer and TV personality, who just announced she's expecting baby No. 2, guest stars in a new episode, which drops Tuesday on Hulu, as Ramona, the pregnant upstairs neighbor of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) in apartment 5C, who hires her to take photos of her home birth.
WUSA
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
Comments / 0