Here are the 2023 football schedules for NC State, North Carolina and Duke
The ACC revealed its 2023 college football schedule on Monday night. The 71st season of ACC football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced in June 2022. It covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice...
Coach K discusses his 'purpose' in retirement, how he's lending his coaching talents now
Durham, N.C. — Retirement for most 75-year-olds typically means relaxing, taking it easy and maybe watching more sports. But the man who spent 42 years on the Duke basketball bench has yet to attend a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium since his retirement. Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski...
NCCU mourns passing of assistant coach Williams
North Carolina Central University announced the passing of assistant women's basketball coach George Williams on Monday. Williams, 71, was an alumnus of NCCU and was an assistant for the Eagles from 2002 to 2009. Williiams returned as a volunteer for the 2022-2023 season. Williams was an assistant with the team...
DJ Burns leads NC State to comeback win at Wake Forest
NC State (17-5, 7-4 ACC) trailed by 10 points at one point in the second half, but Burns bullied his way to the basket time after time to keep the Wolfpack afloat while Smith, the ACC’s leading scorer, was saddled with foul trouble. Burns finished 14 of 26 from...
NC State hits the road to take on Wake Forest
NC State has won five of its past six ACC games to improve to 6-4 in league play. Wake Forest (14-7) has dropped its past two league games but has the same 6-4 ACC record. The two teams, who have had similar seasons and with matching NCAA tournament resumes, meet in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
Raleigh company will be new jersey sponsor for NC Courage in 2023
The NC Courage, which has reshaped its roster in the offseason, will have a new jersey sponsor in 2023. Merz Aesthetics, globally headquartered in Raleigh, will have its name on the front of the Courage's home and road jerseys, the National Women's Soccer League franchise announced Monday. The Courage open...
NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US
The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
Sir Walter Wally retires; Raleigh's Groundhog Day to feature activities but no ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. — After years of predicting the weather, Sir Walter Wally is retiring. The groundhog, who has been Raleigh's answer to Punxsutawney Phil, will not be looking for his shadow during a ceremony this year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday. Groundhog Day is Feb....
Man killed in a nightclub shooting, several others injured in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified one of the victims from a shooting at a nightclub overnight. Police said 36-year-old Cedric Monroe died from his injuries. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Southside Johnny’s on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said...
Zebulon man's love for music, career pivot leads to SiriusXM gig
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his on-air debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, played in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
14-year-old boy dies after riding bull at Stokes County rodeo
KING, N.C. — A boy died after riding a bull at a rodeo at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Street in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series.
'It's been traumatizing': Families seek justice, claim Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers held a briefing Monday to discuss claims that Raleigh police wrongfully invaded the private duplex homes of Yolanda Irving, Kenya Walton and their children in May 2020. Irving and Walton were among the speakers Monday outside the...
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
