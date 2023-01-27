ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NCCU mourns passing of assistant coach Williams

North Carolina Central University announced the passing of assistant women's basketball coach George Williams on Monday. Williams, 71, was an alumnus of NCCU and was an assistant for the Eagles from 2002 to 2009. Williiams returned as a volunteer for the 2022-2023 season. Williams was an assistant with the team...
DURHAM, NC
NC State hits the road to take on Wake Forest

NC State has won five of its past six ACC games to improve to 6-4 in league play. Wake Forest (14-7) has dropped its past two league games but has the same 6-4 ACC record. The two teams, who have had similar seasons and with matching NCAA tournament resumes, meet in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh company will be new jersey sponsor for NC Courage in 2023

The NC Courage, which has reshaped its roster in the offseason, will have a new jersey sponsor in 2023. Merz Aesthetics, globally headquartered in Raleigh, will have its name on the front of the Courage's home and road jerseys, the National Women's Soccer League franchise announced Monday. The Courage open...
RALEIGH, NC
NC lottery by the numbers: Top prizes claimed in state, US

The North Carolina Education Lottery has been around since 2005. Van Denton, the director of corporate communications at the NC Education Lottery, said there are many people in North Carolina who have won the lottery multiple times. "Most people who have played regularly over the last 16 years have won...
RALEIGH, NC
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
Zebulon man's love for music, career pivot leads to SiriusXM gig

ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his on-air debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, played in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
ZEBULON, NC
