Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
wish989.com
Traffic Stop in Carbondale Leads to Man’s Arrest on Gun Charge
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man has been arrested on a gun charge following a traffic stop by Carbondale Police in the 500 block of East Main Street around 11:30 Friday night. According to Carbondale Police, during the course of the investigation, officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Stephan D. Harris of Carbondale, for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Besides the gun charge, officers also issued Harris citations for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle with No Tail Lights and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested on drug-related charges
On Saturday a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy arrested a Paducah woman on drug-related charges during a traffic stop on John Puryear Drive. Police said 53-year-old Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola of Paducah was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. She was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Charges...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man jailed for allegedly violating protective order, damaging vehicle with a hammer
A Metropolis man was jailed last week for allegedly violating a protective order and damaging the victim's vehicle with a hammer. Metropolis Police went to a home on Security Drive after a woman alleged that 22-year-old Jesse R. Owens was there damaging her vehicle and preventing her from leaving. When...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Gun In Home
An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
KFVS12
Carbondale police find missing child
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man charged with making threats about Lyon County Middle School
A Murray man was charged Friday with making threats about the safety of Lyon County Middle School. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said that Kentucky State Police received a call on Thursday alleging that 30-year-old Steven M. Jester had made multiple threatening statements about the safety of the Lyon County Middle School while he was at work in Murray.
KFVS12
House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.
Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
whopam.com
Man arrested for DUI following head-on injury wreck
Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in an accident Friday night near West Seventh Street and Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail. The collision report from HPD says 64-year old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was attempting to make a...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
k105.com
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
KFVS12
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle created slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, they responded to 180 calls for service from midnight to 7 p.m. Monday. That included...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken men indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges
Two McCracken County men are facing charges of fentanyl trafficking following indictments handed down by a McCracken County Grand Jury. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department were investigating the trafficking of fentanyl during October, November, and December of 2022. During that time, they allegedly made multiple purchases of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl from 24-year-old Jacob Perkins and 28-year-old Joshua "Tyler" Moseley, both of Cook Street.
Comments / 0