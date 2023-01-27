ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop

A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Traffic Stop in Carbondale Leads to Man’s Arrest on Gun Charge

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man has been arrested on a gun charge following a traffic stop by Carbondale Police in the 500 block of East Main Street around 11:30 Friday night. According to Carbondale Police, during the course of the investigation, officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Stephan D. Harris of Carbondale, for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Besides the gun charge, officers also issued Harris citations for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle with No Tail Lights and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman arrested on drug-related charges

On Saturday a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy arrested a Paducah woman on drug-related charges during a traffic stop on John Puryear Drive. Police said 53-year-old Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola of Paducah was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. She was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Charges...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
MARION, IL
wkdzradio.com

Eddyville Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Gun In Home

An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
EDDYVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale police find missing child

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Murray man charged with making threats about Lyon County Middle School

A Murray man was charged Friday with making threats about the safety of Lyon County Middle School. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said that Kentucky State Police received a call on Thursday alleging that 30-year-old Steven M. Jester had made multiple threatening statements about the safety of the Lyon County Middle School while he was at work in Murray.
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

House fire under investigation Marion, Ill.

Both sides of Interstate 155 are closed at the Mississippi River bridge due to multiple vehicle crashes. Southeast Health signs letter of intent with Mercy Hospital. SoutheastHEALTH announced Monday, January 30 it signed a letter of intent to join with St. Louis-based Mercy as a full member. Winter weather around...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
whopam.com

Man arrested for DUI following head-on injury wreck

Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in an accident Friday night near West Seventh Street and Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail. The collision report from HPD says 64-year old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was attempting to make a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
k105.com

Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop

Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken men indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges

Two McCracken County men are facing charges of fentanyl trafficking following indictments handed down by a McCracken County Grand Jury. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department were investigating the trafficking of fentanyl during October, November, and December of 2022. During that time, they allegedly made multiple purchases of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl from 24-year-old Jacob Perkins and 28-year-old Joshua "Tyler" Moseley, both of Cook Street.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy