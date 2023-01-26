There's a saying that says you can't help who we love. Sometimes we end up with someone that we know is wrong or bad for us. And even though we may know that being with the person is wrong, we continue to stay because we love them. Most of us will eventually come to our senses and end things before they get out of hand. However, this wasn't the case for one couple who share another relationship other than a romantic one - they're also father and daughter.

14 HOURS AGO