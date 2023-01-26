ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement

She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
WUSA

Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie

Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
WUSA

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TEXAS STATE
WUSA

Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WUSA

Jay Leno Returns to Comedy Stage After Severe Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno is back to his routine, taking to the comedy club stage one more after yet another painful accident involving one of his beloved vehicles. Leno returned to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and eyewitness tells ET. The 72-year-old comic had canceled his...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
WUSA

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream

Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Savannah Aylin

Man has children with his estranged daughter after they reconnect and fall in love

There's a saying that says you can't help who we love. Sometimes we end up with someone that we know is wrong or bad for us. And even though we may know that being with the person is wrong, we continue to stay because we love them. Most of us will eventually come to our senses and end things before they get out of hand. However, this wasn't the case for one couple who share another relationship other than a romantic one - they're also father and daughter.
WUSA

Eddie Murphy Says He'd Reprise 'Shrek' Donkey Role 'In 2 Seconds'

Wake up, Shrek fans -- Eddie Murphy says he's "absolutely" down to bring back everyone's favorite noble steed!. Not only did the 61-year-old confirm his desire to reprise his iconic voice-acting role from the film franchise, but he also suggested he'd be interested in a spinoff focused entirely on Donkey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy