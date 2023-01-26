Read full article on original website
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for...
Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie
Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set
Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted out...
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
Jay Leno Returns to Comedy Stage After Severe Motorcycle Accident
Jay Leno is back to his routine, taking to the comedy club stage one more after yet another painful accident involving one of his beloved vehicles. Leno returned to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and eyewitness tells ET. The 72-year-old comic had canceled his...
'Proud Family': LaCienega Battles Gymnastics Legend in 'Louder and Prouder' Season 2 Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
The Proud Family's revival series, Louder and Prouder, will return for a second season of laugh-out-loud stories in February. But before fans can dive into the new installment, ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at what viewers can expect in the upcoming batch of episodes. Building off the standout...
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream
Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
'How I Met Your Father': Meghan Trainor Asks for Sophie's Help After Going Into Early Labor (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor swings by How I Met Your Father -- and she's birthing quite an entrance!. The singer and TV personality, who just announced she's expecting baby No. 2, guest stars in a new episode, which drops Tuesday on Hulu, as Ramona, the pregnant upstairs neighbor of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) in apartment 5C, who hires her to take photos of her home birth.
Man has children with his estranged daughter after they reconnect and fall in love
There's a saying that says you can't help who we love. Sometimes we end up with someone that we know is wrong or bad for us. And even though we may know that being with the person is wrong, we continue to stay because we love them. Most of us will eventually come to our senses and end things before they get out of hand. However, this wasn't the case for one couple who share another relationship other than a romantic one - they're also father and daughter.
Eddie Murphy Says He'd Reprise 'Shrek' Donkey Role 'In 2 Seconds'
Wake up, Shrek fans -- Eddie Murphy says he's "absolutely" down to bring back everyone's favorite noble steed!. Not only did the 61-year-old confirm his desire to reprise his iconic voice-acting role from the film franchise, but he also suggested he'd be interested in a spinoff focused entirely on Donkey.
The 'Black Panther' Cast Can't Stop Laughing or Dancing in the 'Wakanda Forever' Blooper Reel (Exclusive)
We're headed back to Wakanda for the delightfully hilarious Black Panther: Wakanda Forever blooper reel! The brief reel -- debuting exclusively on ET -- gives fans a look at all the foul-mouthed flubs, forgotten lines and random dance parties that the cast broke out behind the scenes!. Fans have already...
