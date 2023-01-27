The death penalty is the deterrent for killing someone. You take that away and then you will have no stopping someone from killing. But then you have to feed, clothe, and shelter them for life in a cage and in turn they would live in a society that's their own special place away from our society. And we pay for it? That's justice? Some deterent here.
I wouldn't let it ruin my life but I don't think I could forgive someone for something like that. Real justice is facing spiritual justice. People should not have to live with the fact for 40+ years that a killer is still alive when their loved one is dead.
I'm not necessarily against the death penalty but I do believe that life in prison would be much harder than death.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Comments / 11