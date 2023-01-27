ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

J M C
4d ago

The death penalty is the deterrent for killing someone. You take that away and then you will have no stopping someone from killing. But then you have to feed, clothe, and shelter them for life in a cage and in turn they would live in a society that's their own special place away from our society. And we pay for it? That's justice? Some deterent here.

wodiej
3d ago

I wouldn't let it ruin my life but I don't think I could forgive someone for something like that. Real justice is facing spiritual justice. People should not have to live with the fact for 40+ years that a killer is still alive when their loved one is dead.

Cooper
3d ago

I'm not necessarily against the death penalty but I do believe that life in prison would be much harder than death.

