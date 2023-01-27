ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Moore takes unlikely path to Murray State

The path to the Division I level isn’t always straight. “It’s just been an up and down slate for me," Moore said. "A lot of lows. A lot of highs." He’s gone from bench player to bona fide star for Murray State. Moore is averaging over 16 points per game over the last five games.
MURRAY, KY
Sears' 32 lead UT Martin over Southern Indiana 86-83 in OT

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears' 32 points led UT Martin past Southern Indiana 86-83 in overtime on Saturday night. Sears added five assists for the Skyhawks (15-8, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Simon scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds and five blocks. KK Curry was 6-of-9 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
MARTIN, TN
Perry, Moore score 17 as Murray St. takes down Missouri St.

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 17 points as Murray State beat Missouri State 74-71 on Saturday. Perry added six rebounds for the Racers (12-10, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Brian Moore Jr. scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jamari Smith shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.
MURRAY, KY
Paducah K-9 helps catch wanted Louisville man

PADUCAH — Officers arrested a wanted Louisville man on Saturday with the help of a K-9 officer, the Paducah Police Department says, and he is facing over 20 charges in three Kentucky counties. According to a Monday release, officers received information that 27-year-old Cole Fields — who had six...
PADUCAH, KY
Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast

Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
PADUCAH, KY
Brookport Bridge closing due to icy conditions

PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, will close at 5:30 p.m. Monday because of icy conditions, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says the metal decking on the bridge was expected to ice over by the time the sun...
PADUCAH, KY
Mug Monday: Made To Stay searching for volunteers

McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The first thing you'll notice on local nonprofit Made To Stay's webpage are these two sentences: "We are limited to the number of members we can help by the number of volunteers we have available. We need volunteers." You can help answer that call to...
PADUCAH, KY
Rise Community Market to be opened in Cairo

CAIRO, IL- Bring fresh food back to Cairo, it's the simple goal behind opening the new Rise Community Market. Volunteers worked to help clean and work on the space Saturday afternoon. Janice Russell and Connie Williams, longtime Cairo residents, were two of the people volunteering their time. The two hope it begins to change people's perspective about Cairo as a community.
CAIRO, IL
Former Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department Bookkeeper charged with theft and credit card fraud

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former bookkeeper faces criminal charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from a local volunteer fire department. Kentucky State Police investigators say Stacey Cornwell is responsible for taking cash and using the department's credit card. Cornwell was hired as the bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department in 2018.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

