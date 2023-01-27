Read full article on original website
Moore takes unlikely path to Murray State
The path to the Division I level isn’t always straight. “It’s just been an up and down slate for me," Moore said. "A lot of lows. A lot of highs." He’s gone from bench player to bona fide star for Murray State. Moore is averaging over 16 points per game over the last five games.
Sears' 32 lead UT Martin over Southern Indiana 86-83 in OT
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears' 32 points led UT Martin past Southern Indiana 86-83 in overtime on Saturday night. Sears added five assists for the Skyhawks (15-8, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Simon scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds and five blocks. KK Curry was 6-of-9 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.
Perry, Moore score 17 as Murray St. takes down Missouri St.
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 17 points as Murray State beat Missouri State 74-71 on Saturday. Perry added six rebounds for the Racers (12-10, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Brian Moore Jr. scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jamari Smith shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.
Multiple colleges and universities in Local 6 area cancel evening classes due to icy weather
Several colleges and universities in the Local 6 area have canceled Monday evening classes due to icy conditions in the forecast. Murray State University says all campuses will close at 5 p.m. Monday and remain closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Click here for more details. West Kentucky Community and Technical...
Paducah K-9 helps catch wanted Louisville man
PADUCAH — Officers arrested a wanted Louisville man on Saturday with the help of a K-9 officer, the Paducah Police Department says, and he is facing over 20 charges in three Kentucky counties. According to a Monday release, officers received information that 27-year-old Cole Fields — who had six...
Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast
Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
Brookport Bridge closing due to icy conditions
PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, will close at 5:30 p.m. Monday because of icy conditions, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says the metal decking on the bridge was expected to ice over by the time the sun...
Crafts, pizza, and rubber chickens: Parents Night Out offers fun and games for local kids
PADUCAH — If you're in serious need of night out (or a nap), consider registering your kiddos for Paducah Parks and Recreation's Parents Night Out event. For $15 per child, your 5 to 12-year old(s) can enjoy a night of games, pizza, and fun at the Paducah Recreation Center.
Local McCracken County barber "hero" after helping pull a man out of vehicle that burst into flames in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - A local McCracken County barber is being called a hero after helping pull a man out of a vehicle that burst into flames. Justin Mouser owns "My Barber Shoppe" on Lone Oak Road. He was visiting Las Vegas with his family when he witnessed a motor vehicle crash.
Mug Monday: Made To Stay searching for volunteers
McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The first thing you'll notice on local nonprofit Made To Stay's webpage are these two sentences: "We are limited to the number of members we can help by the number of volunteers we have available. We need volunteers." You can help answer that call to...
Rise Community Market to be opened in Cairo
CAIRO, IL- Bring fresh food back to Cairo, it's the simple goal behind opening the new Rise Community Market. Volunteers worked to help clean and work on the space Saturday afternoon. Janice Russell and Connie Williams, longtime Cairo residents, were two of the people volunteering their time. The two hope it begins to change people's perspective about Cairo as a community.
Gov. Andy Beshear awards $4.1 million from Cleaner Water Program in Paducah, McCracken County
PADUCAH — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $4.1 million from the Cleaner Water Program to the Paducah-McCracken County area. The $4.1 million will help the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency and Paducah Water start eight new projects over the next two years. The projects aim to update and...
Former Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department Bookkeeper charged with theft and credit card fraud
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former bookkeeper faces criminal charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from a local volunteer fire department. Kentucky State Police investigators say Stacey Cornwell is responsible for taking cash and using the department's credit card. Cornwell was hired as the bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department in 2018.
Police chief says brutality incidents like Tyre Nichols' death lead fewer people to apply to become officers
METROPOLIS, IL — Tyre Nichols, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd: their deaths at the hands of police and others like them have created ripple effects nationwide. A local police chief says the impact of those cases contributes to the struggles other police departments face. Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse...
