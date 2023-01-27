Read full article on original website
lois stroh
3d ago
Sir I have Diabetes. I have been waiting for over two months for this medication. This medication is needed by Diabetics not for weight loss. This medication just might save any Diabetics life and I find it's being abused by people with money. Help please
fk da patriarchy
3d ago
ppl are lazy and always looking for quick fix.... this is where we live now.... their ego and social media clout are more valuable than a diabetics life?
Lala1313
3d ago
let the diabetics have it only...Wanna loose weight? DONT EAT....we need it to live....I couldn't get it for months!
