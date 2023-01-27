ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

newsnationnow.com

Oregon torture suspect spotted walking dog in Grants Pass

(NewsNation) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman and brutally attacking her in Oregon nearly a week ago is still on the run. Police said suspect Benjamin Foster, 36, was spotted Tuesday morning in the Grants Pass area walking a small dog. Despite the sighting, the intensive manhunt...
GRANTS PASS, OR
One dead in Texas as winter weather threatens 40 million

DALLAS (NewsNation) — Nearly 40 million Americans are under winter weather alerts across the country as severe cold and winter storms make their way through the South, killing at least one person in Texas. More than 1,700 flights nationwide have been canceled. Traffic has been brought to a standstill...
TEXAS STATE
Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers

(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
TERRELL COUNTY, TX
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
GOSHEN, CA
Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury views son’s cellphone video

(NewsNation) — On Wednesday, the jury in the double homicide trial of South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh viewed video taken from his 22-year-old son Paul’s phone. Considered one of the state’s most important pieces of evidence, the prosecution says the video from the phone was taken minutes before Paul was killed.
Ohio Dept. of Education investigates Nazi homeschool network

(NewsNation) — An openly antisemitic and racist homeschooling group filled with people openly embracing Nazi ideology is being investigated by Ohio’s Department of Education, according to an article in VICE News. The more than 2,500-member neo-Nazi “Dissident Homeschool” Telegram began in October 2021, and promotes white supremacy while...
OHIO STATE
Texas power, road officials brace for icy winter storm

(NewsNation) — The state of Texas is bracing for a significant ice storm starting Monday expected to last well into the week. Utility and transportation workers are now scrambling to prepare for possible power outages and icy road conditions. The National Weather Service has advised Texans in the expected...
TEXAS STATE

