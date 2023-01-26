Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police investigating after South Bend officer discharges weapon during shots fired response
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading an investigation involving a South Bend Police officer discharging his weapon during a shots fired response. At 11 p.m. on Sunday, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 1400 block of E. Donald St. for...
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
91-year-old man dies in St. Joseph County fire
The sheriff’s office says the 91-year-old man was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead at the scene.
YAHOO!
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
regionnewssource.org
Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search
At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
Small Michigan coastal town ranked among the 20 most beautiful in the U.S.
LELAND, MI - You’ll have no shortage of Instagrammable photos after visiting this small coastal town. One of Michigan’s most picturesque places is getting some love from a national publication. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland among the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S. “Fishtown,”...
Local historians still digging into Michigan's Underground Railroad sites
There are 34 confirmed sites in Michigan linked to the Underground Railroad, and likely many more unofficial sites that aided in the network to help enslaved people seek freedom.
sooleader.com
Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit
State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
frommichiganwithloveblog.com
Michigan Hidden Gems to Explore in 2023
This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! Disclaimer here. Each year, I want to shine a spotlight on...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
Yahoo!
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
WWMTCw
K-9 Bruno helps in arrest of Covert Township man found hiding in brush
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called to help Covert Township Police with a vehicle chase on Thursday around 11 p.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. The car driven by 36-year-old Brian Smith, drove out of Covert Township, went into a field,...
