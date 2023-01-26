ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

newsfromthestates.com

‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
YAHOO!

Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees

Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba

Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
ESCANABA, MI
regionnewssource.org

Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search

At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
MISHAWAKA, IN
sooleader.com

Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit

State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Michigan Hidden Gems to Explore in 2023

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! Disclaimer here. Each year, I want to shine a spotlight on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yahoo!

Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
MICHIGAN STATE

