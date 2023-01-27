Read full article on original website
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
manchesterinklink.com
Long seeks to expand community revitalization tax incentives
CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Municipal and County Government heard testimony on a bill that would expand a program that has helped rehabilitate several properties in Manchester’s downtown area. Presented by prime sponsor Pat Long (D-Manchester), HB 177 seeks...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
manchesterinklink.com
Lake Winnipesaukee still not frozen, ‘ice-in’ unusually late
GILFORD, NH – Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen and that may impact some planned activities and winter sports on the big lake in the coming weeks. Alan Emerson of Emerson Aviation, who flies over Lake Winnipesaukee and annually declares ice-out in spring, said on Monday that he never remembers a winter when it has been so late having ice-in.
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Fast-acting firefighters save farm animals from fire in West Newbury
Firefighters in West Newbury were able to rescue animals from a fire that was threatening to engulf a barn Sunday night. Fire crews arrived at 74 Maple Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. to find a barn housing goats enflamed. The firefighters immediately deployed a fire hose and extinguished the fire...
thelocalne.ws
Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest
IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date is February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, the Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
manchesterinklink.com
Logan Clegg murder trial set for July
CONCORD, NH – Logan Clegg, charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid, of Concord, will be tried in July, a Merrimack County Superior Court judge ruled Monday. Clegg was in court to be arraigned on eight charges, including two counts of second-degree murder...
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
whdh.com
Man accused of killing Concord, NH couple arraigned on new charges
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple last year was arraigned Monday on new charges in connection with the crime. Logan Clegg, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder plus three counts of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
WCVB
This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WMUR.com
Manchester chimney services company slated to pay thousands to settle retaliation allegations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire chimney service contractor was ordered to pay more than $26,000 to settle retaliation allegations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Labor officials said Ceaser Chimney Services, in Manchester, fired an employee in 2021 after they contacted the state labor department to ask...
Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston
Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
everettleader.com
— Eye on Everett —
Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
whdh.com
7’s Amaka Ubaka to receive honorary degree, deliver commencement address at Regis College
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Today in New England Anchor Amaka Ubaka has been selected by Regis College to be the recipient of an honorary degree and nominated by students to deliver the Class of 2023 Commencement address in May. Named one of Boston magazine’s most influential people in 2022,...
