Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Lady Raiders clean up in the paint, on the boards to cruise over FIU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — No. 23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball found a groove early and kept it going late, converting a plethora of opportunities at the rim while keeping FIU off the glass to cruise to a 67-41 victory at the Murphy Center on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Raiders (18-2,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders win against Georgia State on Saturday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis defeated Georgia State 4-0 on Saturday at the Adams Tennis Complex. "We expected Georgia State to be solid team and to compete well in certain positions. Coming out with the mindset that we do not take anyone for granted. We have to fight for every match and every point. But knowing that when it is close, we have to take our time and be more consistent."
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU drops heartbreaker at No. 10 Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis falls to No. 10 Wake Forest 4-2 in the championship match of the Wake Forest Regional in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons took the doubles point with wins on court No. 2 and 3. No. 26 Oskar Brostrom Poulsen/Francisco Rocha picked up a ranked win over No. 30 Moroni/Lopez 7-6 (3).
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Four Blue Raiders Competed in the UNM Team Open

Albuquerque, N.M. – The four selected athletes on Middle Tennessee's track and field teams completed this weekend's competition at the UNM Team Open. -Esther Isa won the women's high jump final where she cleared 1.84m. That mark is now the top overall jump in C-USA this season and nationally ranked among the Top-10.
MURFREESBORO, TN

