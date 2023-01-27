Campaigns that spend big to promote nominees for appointed office in New York state should be required to disclose their donors, Democrats in the state Senate on Monday said. Sens. Mike Gianaris and Brad Hoylman-Sigal announced legislation that would place new disclosure requirements on those campaigns after a public effort to back Hector LaSalle's nomination to chief judge of the state's highest court was made in the wake of opposition from the state Senate.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO