Georgia State

claytoncrescent.org

Your Monday Roundup for Jan. 30, 2023

The hottest ticket this week is free: the Clayton County Sheriff Candidate Forum. While the sheriff’s race is a hot-button issue, the special election for Jonesboro mayor is also sparking strong feelings. Add to the mix the resignation of State Rep. Mike Glanton and at least two people who have said they would run for District 75: Herman “Drew” Andrews and Eric Bell and you have a hot week in politics.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
weisradio.com

Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way

Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
ROME, GA
The Center Square

Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control

(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
GEORGIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA

Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

