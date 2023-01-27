The hottest ticket this week is free: the Clayton County Sheriff Candidate Forum. While the sheriff’s race is a hot-button issue, the special election for Jonesboro mayor is also sparking strong feelings. Add to the mix the resignation of State Rep. Mike Glanton and at least two people who have said they would run for District 75: Herman “Drew” Andrews and Eric Bell and you have a hot week in politics.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO