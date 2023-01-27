Read full article on original website
Related
claytoncrescent.org
Your Monday Roundup for Jan. 30, 2023
The hottest ticket this week is free: the Clayton County Sheriff Candidate Forum. While the sheriff’s race is a hot-button issue, the special election for Jonesboro mayor is also sparking strong feelings. Add to the mix the resignation of State Rep. Mike Glanton and at least two people who have said they would run for District 75: Herman “Drew” Andrews and Eric Bell and you have a hot week in politics.
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
fallriverreporter.com
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
Georgia NAACP wants changes enacted after death of Tyre Nichols
GEORGIA — As Memphis Police Department disbanded the SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols death. The five officers charged in his murder were part of that unit, and the department said there is now a “cloud of dishonor” over the unit. At the same time, Georgia...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of one of the several tornadoes that ripped through the area earlier this month. The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
WJCL
Video: Winds from deadly Georgia storm system tip over tractor trailer
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Video shared by law enforcement shows just some of the destruction caused by a tornado earlier this month in Georgia. The video above was shared Monday by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. In the video, you can see the winds picking up as vehicles travel...
Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man was allegedly playing with a gun in a Castleberry Hill apartment breezeway when it went off, killing his girlfriend, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver pummels into biker on Buford Highway, police say
A Gwinnett County cyclist is lucky to be alive and not seriously injured after a car hit him over the weekend. It was all caught on camera.
Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to a series of protests in Atlanta that turned violent last weekend. Kemp called for up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard and made “all resources” available to respond to the protests in which six people were arrested on…
Gwinnett County hosting public forums about Ride Gwinnett
Gwinnett County is holding a series of public forums to inform residents about new transit routes and solicit feedback. ...
Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control
(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
Comments / 1