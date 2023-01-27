MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy ensures each student graduates with top skills and attributes by offering a blended model of learning where students receive face-to-face adult support to help them learn, set goals and prepare for their futures. Instead of simply moving to online platforms, students have options that take them outside the classroom and into the real world. Earlier this month, GOAL students in the JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program had an opportunity to participate in the National Student Leadership Academy (NSLA) in Washington D.C. This is the 3rd time GOAL has sent students to this conference.

