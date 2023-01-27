Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Arkansas men No. 3 in national rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks...
hogville.net
Refs Who Get Wonky, Jealous Florida State Fans & Why Mike Doesn’t Like Gerald Meyers
Q. RazorAlex88 says: I’m not questioning the hire of Marcus Woodson but what made me really curious was how a portion (not sure how big to be honest) of Florida State fans were glad that we took him off their hands. I don’t quite understand that. A. Most...
hogville.net
Three Razorback players named Softball America All-Americans
A trio of Arkansas women’s softball players were named preseason All-Americans Monday by Softball America. Razorback junior catcher/third baseman Hannah Gammill was named to the first team while redshirt senior pitcher Chenise Delce and Duke graduate transfer second baseman Kristina Foreman were selected to the second team. All three...
hogville.net
Hog Trio Garners Preseason All-American Honors by Softball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet. The trio was...
hogville.net
Kavion Henderson visits future school
FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
hogville.net
Jaden Perez gains offer from Hogs, talks visit
FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez gained his ninth offer on Saturday with the latest from Arkansas. Perez, 6-1, 160, was among the top recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. He talked about the visit afterward. “It was a blessing,”...
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs fall on the road against No. 17 Baylor, 67-64, in final Big 12 / SEC Challenge
Arkansas remains in search of its first road win of the season after No. 17 Baylor survived the unranked Razorbacks, 67-64, on Saturday in Waco, Texas, in the teams’ last non-conference game of the regular season in what was the final Big 12 / SEC Challenge ever. Freshman wing...
hogville.net
Baylor’s Drew proud of team’s second half response in win over Arkansas
The best era in Baylor basketball history continued on Saturday a win over an old Southwest Conference foe and a recent Elite Eight one. Freshman Keyonte Georgia had a team-high 24 points and LJ Cryer added 20 as the No. 17 Bears used a late 8-0 run late to down visiting Arkansas 67-64 in Waco, Texas.
hogville.net
Tygart Collects Preseason All-America Nod from D1Baseball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball. D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Tygart looking to...
hogville.net
Stovall Named Preseason All-American by Baseball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Peyton Stovall has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America teams, asking only that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Stovall, who earned second-team praise...
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Jalen Graham recaps 67-64 loss to No. 17 Baylor
WACO, TX. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas and Baylor, who last met in an NCAA Elite 8 matchup two years ago, put on another classic battle Saturday afternoon at the Farrell Center with the #17 Bears taking a 67-64 victory as part of the SEC/Big12 Challenge. Arkansas led by two five...
hogville.net
UPDATE: Eric Musselman Live Will Be Done Remotely
FAYETTEVILLE – Due to the inclement weather and Sassy’s being closed, tonight’s (Jan. 30) Eric Musselman Live radio show will be done remotely only. The show will still be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and...
