ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Arkansas men No. 3 in national rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Three Razorback players named Softball America All-Americans

A trio of Arkansas women’s softball players were named preseason All-Americans Monday by Softball America. Razorback junior catcher/third baseman Hannah Gammill was named to the first team while redshirt senior pitcher Chenise Delce and Duke graduate transfer second baseman Kristina Foreman were selected to the second team. All three...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hog Trio Garners Preseason All-American Honors by Softball America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce (R-Sr.), Kristina Foreman (Gr.), and Hannah Gammill (Jr.) have been selected as preseason All-Americans by Softball America. Gammill was named a Preseason First Team All-American while Delce and Foreman were tabbed Preseason Second Team All-Americans by the outlet. The trio was...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Kavion Henderson visits future school

FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Jaden Perez gains offer from Hogs, talks visit

FAYETTEVILLE — San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez gained his ninth offer on Saturday with the latest from Arkansas. Perez, 6-1, 160, was among the top recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. He talked about the visit afterward. “It was a blessing,”...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Baylor’s Drew proud of team’s second half response in win over Arkansas

The best era in Baylor basketball history continued on Saturday a win over an old Southwest Conference foe and a recent Elite Eight one. Freshman Keyonte Georgia had a team-high 24 points and LJ Cryer added 20 as the No. 17 Bears used a late 8-0 run late to down visiting Arkansas 67-64 in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
hogville.net

Tygart Collects Preseason All-America Nod from D1Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball. D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Tygart looking to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Stovall Named Preseason All-American by Baseball America

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Peyton Stovall has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America teams, asking only that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Stovall, who earned second-team praise...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

UPDATE: Eric Musselman Live Will Be Done Remotely

FAYETTEVILLE – Due to the inclement weather and Sassy’s being closed, tonight’s (Jan. 30) Eric Musselman Live radio show will be done remotely only. The show will still be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy