CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kayana Traylor made 9 of 15 shots from the field and scored 25 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and No. 12 Virginia Tech beat Virginia 72-60 Sunday night. Virginia Tech (17-4, 7-4 ACC) rebounded from a 66-55 loss Thursday at No....

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO