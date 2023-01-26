Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Financial Institutions (FISI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Financial Institutions (FISI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.84%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Meridian Bank (MRBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Meridian Bank (MRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.09%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Webster Financial (WBS) Declares $0.40 Dividend
Webster Financial said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -140%....
NASDAQ
Will Progyny (PGNY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Progyny (PGNY), which belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports,...
NASDAQ
Why Deckers (DECK) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Deckers (DECK), which belongs to the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of Ugg footwear...
NASDAQ
Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had...
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) closed at $30.07, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the medical...
NASDAQ
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU) closed at $416.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)
Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in BioNano Genomics (BNGO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.24MM shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.66MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Home Bancorp (HBCP) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Home Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - (PEGR)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp - Class A (PEGR). This represents 3.03% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.24MM shares and 8.48% of...
NASDAQ
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Declares $0.10 Dividend
Hometrust Bancshares said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.14 Dividend
Marine Products said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share. At the most recent...
