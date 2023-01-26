ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Financial Institutions (FISI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Financial Institutions (FISI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.84%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Meridian Bank (MRBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Meridian Bank (MRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.09%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Webster Financial (WBS) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Webster Financial said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -140%....
NASDAQ

Will Progyny (PGNY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Progyny (PGNY), which belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports,...
NASDAQ

Why Deckers (DECK) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Deckers (DECK), which belongs to the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of Ugg footwear...
NASDAQ

Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had...
NASDAQ

Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration

Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) closed at $30.07, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the medical...
NASDAQ

Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $416.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)

Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.24MM shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.66MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Home Bancorp (HBCP) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Home Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Hometrust Bancshares said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

Marine Products (MPX) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Marine Products said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share. At the most recent...

