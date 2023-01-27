Read full article on original website
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.32 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st
AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Lannett (LCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Lannett (LCI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.07%. A...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Kinder Morgan moves fossil fuels around and gets paid handsomely to do so. TotalEnergies is a diversified energy company with a booming renewable energy arm. Cheniere Energy is booming right now, but those windfall profits may not last. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Allstate (ALL) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Allstate (ALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.36 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.37. This compares to earnings of $2.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.73%. A...
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Increasing dividends can be sweet, like honey.
Graco (GGG) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y
Graco Inc.’s GGG fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was 66 cents. The bottom line improved 10.6% year over year. GGG’s net sales of $555 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.92%. A quarter...
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
California Water Service (CWT) Board Hikes Dividend by 4%
California Water Service Group CWT announced that its board of directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend rate. The company's 312th consecutive quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share reflects a 4% increase from 25 cents per share. The new dividend will be paid out on Feb 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on Feb 6, 2023.
Zacks.com
GATX Cheers Investors, Announces 5.8% Dividend Increase
GATX - Free Report) for the past 105 years, it certainly makes its way to the portfolio of any dividend investor. GATX distributed $74.3 million as dividends during 2021 and bought back shares worth $13.1 million in 2021. In the latest shareholder-friendly move, GATX has announced a 5.8% increase in...
