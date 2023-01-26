ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.84%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Financial Institutions (FISI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Financial Institutions (FISI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.33%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Webster Financial (WBS) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Webster Financial said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ

Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Meta Platforms META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1. Meta expects total revenues between $30 billion and $32.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt year-over-year top-line growth by 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged...
NASDAQ

Home Bancorp (HBCP) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Home Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Northfield Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -140%....
NASDAQ

Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had...
NASDAQ

Schwab Gary S. Increases Position in IF Bancorp (IROQ)

Fintel reports that Schwab Gary S. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ). This represents 7.73% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.24MM shares and 7.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Will Progyny (PGNY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Progyny (PGNY), which belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports,...
NASDAQ

Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Hometrust Bancshares said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the current share...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NASDAQ

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Bread Financial Holdings (BFH)

Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.54MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
OHIO STATE
NASDAQ

Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - (ROSE)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - Class A (ROSE). This represents 4.23% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.76% of the...
NASDAQ

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the real...
NASDAQ

Here's Why SoFi Stock Surged Today

Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) leaped 12.5% on Monday after the financial services provider said it was on track to achieve profitability later this year. SoFi's net revenue rocketed 60% year over year to $457 million in the fourth quarter. The fintech company offers relatively high interest rates for its popular checking and savings accounts. That's helping it attract new members and rapidly grow its deposit base.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in First Solar (FSLR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.35MM shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR). This represents 12.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 13.60MM shares and 12.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ

Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...

Comments / 0

Community Policy