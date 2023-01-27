Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/23, Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/16/23, Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/17/23, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of IBTX's recent stock price of $61.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when IBTX shares open for trading on 2/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for WBS to open 0.76% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

16 HOURS AGO