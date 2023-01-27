Read full article on original website
Allstate (ALL) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Allstate (ALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.36 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.37. This compares to earnings of $2.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.73%. A...
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.32 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real...
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Lannett (LCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Lannett (LCI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.07%. A...
Corning Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues Q1 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Corning Incorporated (GLW) reported fourth quarter core EPS of $0.47 compared to $0.54, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net loss was $36 million...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Franklin Resources Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals (PLG)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.48MM shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). This represents 13.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Zscaler, Axcelis Technologies, BJ's Wholesale Club and International Game Technology
Chicago, IL – January 30, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zscaler, Inc. ZS, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and International Game Technology IGT.
BlackRock Increases Position in GrowGeneration (GRWG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.47MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.36MM shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.68MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Nvidia (NVDA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence have returned +31.1% over...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Independent Bank Group, Webster Financial and Brinks
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/23, Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/16/23, Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/17/23, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of IBTX's recent stock price of $61.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when IBTX shares open for trading on 2/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for WBS to open 0.76% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arch Resources (ARCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.04MM shares of Arch Resources Inc (ARCH). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ordinary shre (VPCB)
Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Class A ordinary shre (VPCB). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 6.10%...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Declares $0.47 Dividend
Crane Holdings, Co. said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share. At the current...
