Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104
L.A. LAKERS (104) Brown Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Hachimura 6-13 3-6 16, Bryant 7-8 3-7 18, Beverley 1-8 2-2 5, Schroder 2-15 5-6 10, Gabriel 5-10 1-2 11, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker IV 4-9 3-3 13, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 1-2 3, Westbrook 5-15 4-7 17. Totals 35-89 23-37 104.
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118.
Washington 127, San Antonio 106
WASHINGTON (127) Kispert 5-11 0-0 14, Kuzma 5-11 5-6 16, Porzingis 7-13 2-2 17, Beal 8-14 2-2 21, Morris 4-6 0-0 11, Avdija 10-12 3-4 25, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Carey Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 5-11 1-1 12, Wright 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-86 15-17 127.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128.
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
