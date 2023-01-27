ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104

L.A. LAKERS (104) Brown Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Hachimura 6-13 3-6 16, Bryant 7-8 3-7 18, Beverley 1-8 2-2 5, Schroder 2-15 5-6 10, Gabriel 5-10 1-2 11, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Walker IV 4-9 3-3 13, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 1-2 3, Westbrook 5-15 4-7 17. Totals 35-89 23-37 104.
WVNews

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
WVNews

Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118.
WVNews

Washington 127, San Antonio 106

WASHINGTON (127) Kispert 5-11 0-0 14, Kuzma 5-11 5-6 16, Porzingis 7-13 2-2 17, Beal 8-14 2-2 21, Morris 4-6 0-0 11, Avdija 10-12 3-4 25, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Carey Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 5-11 1-1 12, Wright 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-86 15-17 127.
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
WVNews

Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128.
WVNews

Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him in 2015 and help chase a championship.
