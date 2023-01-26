Read full article on original website
Related
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance
Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
New Yorkers’ National Grid Bills Are Going Up Again To Start 2023
This winter has already brought a 40% surge on National Grid bills for Upstate New Yorkers. This comes after a 30% increase the winter before. The average bill increase in the last year alone is around $50 per month. With winter storms in the forecast and February temperatures ahead, there are still plenty of high New York heating bills to pay.
How much will Hochul include in New York state budget for environment?
Albany — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul will release her first full-year budget proposal, for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The governor’s budget proposal is an annual event at the Capitol and marks the real start of the year’s legislative session. It’s closely watched by a wide range of actors, from activists to lobbyists to lawmakers and business groups who will also try to influence the Senate and Assembly budget proposals. The horse-trading among all three then results in a state budget, hopefully by the April 1 deadline.
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept
If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
wnypapers.com
Don't miss valuable tax credits on National Earned Income Tax Credit Day
Credits worth up to $11,097 are available to eligible New Yorkers. Submitted by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. On National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is urging taxpayers to review their eligibility for this valuable benefit.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens
NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.
Hochul proposes tax increase for cigarettes
In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul proposed plans to increase taxes on cigarettes and ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Under the proposal, taxes on cigarettes would increase one dollar; from $4.35 to $5.35, making New York cigarette taxes one of the highest in the nation.
nystateofpolitics.com
Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives
Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
Someone in New York is $20 million richer thanks to a $2 lottery ticket
“Buy low / sell high.” Whoever saw their $2 purchase of a Mega Millions lottery ticket become a $20 million lottery prize certainly followed this advice. A ten million to one gain is nothing to sneeze at! The New York Lottery has announced that one prize-winning ticket was sold at the January 17, 2023 drawing.
New York State civil service exam: Application period for entry-level investigative positions now open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) announced that the application period is now open for New York’s entry-level investigative civil service exams. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York State. They will be held as in-person...
