Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118.
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
ATLANTA (125) Collins 7-12 2-6 16, Hunter 3-14 4-4 10, Capela 4-11 2-2 10, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 13-25 9-9 40, Griffin 4-9 2-2 13, Okongwu 4-4 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-16 5-7 23, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 24-30 125.
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128.
Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy’s magical run from being the last pick in the NFL draft to winning his first seven starts for the San Francisco 49ers ended when Haason Reddick knocked him out in the first quarter of the NFC championship game. Purdy was forced to return...
