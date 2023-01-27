ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Phillies, Harrison finalize $2 million, 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $2 million, one-year contract Monday. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
ORLANDO, FL
WVNews

Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Portland 129, Atlanta 125

ATLANTA (125) Collins 7-12 2-6 16, Hunter 3-14 4-4 10, Capela 4-11 2-2 10, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 13-25 9-9 40, Griffin 4-9 2-2 13, Okongwu 4-4 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-16 5-7 23, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 24-30 125.
WVNews

Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WVNews

Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy’s magical run from being the last pick in the NFL draft to winning his first seven starts for the San Francisco 49ers ended when Haason Reddick knocked him out in the first quarter of the NFC championship game. Purdy was forced to return...

Comments / 0

Community Policy