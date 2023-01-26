ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Deeann DeConink
3d ago

Sad to hear you are dropping Corfu. it is a beautiful place and the people have really struggled with economic troubles after covid shutdown.

Reply(1)
3
Related
addictedtovacation.com

Can You Change Cabins While Onboard A Carnival Cruise Ship? How?

If you are planning a Carnival Cruise and want to know if it’s possible to change cabins after your booking, read on for more information. Yes, you can change cabins on a Carnival Cruise. More often than not, all it takes is a call to Carnival Cruise Lines or the travel company you originally booked with. As with most everything in the travel agency, there are fees associated with a change.
cruisefever.net

Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines

Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Ending E-Muster Drill, Memo Confirms

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that they will be returning to the traditional, in-person muster drill, despite the recent popularity and simplification of the e-muster drill. The company stated that the safety of their passengers is their top priority and they believe that the in-person drill will ensure that everyone...
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports

Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
Inside the Magic

Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
addictedtovacation.com

The Only 7-Day Caribbean Cruise Packing List You Need

Are you going on a Caribbean cruise, and you are wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the packing list for a 7-day Caribbean cruise. A Caribbean vacation on a cruise ship offers an opportunity to explore several islands, walk on beautiful sandy beaches, and interact with different cultures. You also get an opportunity to savor great Caribbean cuisines, explore different cities and participate in various fun activities. And most importantly, you will relax and unwind away from your busy schedule.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...

Comments / 0

Community Policy