Pittsburgh, PA

Albany Herald

Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January

Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
COLUMBUS, OH
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game

The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday.
SEATTLE, WA

