Omaha, NE

KPVI Newschannel 6

Staff member injured by student at Omaha alternative school

A staff member at an Omaha alternative school was cut Monday by a student with a knife, according to a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools. The staff member was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming streets. The injury was not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire

Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
HASTINGS, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime

Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies are one step closer to obtaining additional state funding to better combat crime originating in Illinois. The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee voted 12-0 Monday to endorse House Bill 1312, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster. The legislation...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bentley has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Joslyn Castle series brings old home restoration experts to Omaha

OMAHA — Restoration is expensive, painter Aimee Struble says. Struble will share her knowledge about working on an historic house Wednesday in the next installation of “This Old Castle: Demystifying Old Home Ownership.”. Joslyn Castle has teamed with History Nebraska on the series, which is being held the...
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Analysis examines how elevated inflation may impact Illinois’ bottom line

(The Center Square) – A new report shows rising costs are continuing to drive up spending on payroll, infrastructure, and other major areas of Illinois’ budget. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, for November, the consumer price index rose nearly 7% in Illinois over the past year. Nationally, increases ranged from a high of more than 8.3% in Colorado, Florida, Utah and Nevada to less than 6.1% in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources) A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol

Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance

TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week

(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward.
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
IDAHO STATE

