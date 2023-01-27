Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Staff member injured by student at Omaha alternative school
A staff member at an Omaha alternative school was cut Monday by a student with a knife, according to a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools. The staff member was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming streets. The injury was not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Researchers share AltEn study results showing improvement in some areas, more concerns in others
MEAD — Samples collected from soil, water and air near Mead show declining concentrations of pesticides that have been linked to AltEn, the ethanol plant that used treated seeds to produce biofuel near the Saunders County community of nearly 600 people. But a research team led by the University...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire
Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime
Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies are one step closer to obtaining additional state funding to better combat crime originating in Illinois. The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee voted 12-0 Monday to endorse House Bill 1312, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster. The legislation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bentley has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Joslyn Castle series brings old home restoration experts to Omaha
OMAHA — Restoration is expensive, painter Aimee Struble says. Struble will share her knowledge about working on an historic house Wednesday in the next installation of “This Old Castle: Demystifying Old Home Ownership.”. Joslyn Castle has teamed with History Nebraska on the series, which is being held the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis examines how elevated inflation may impact Illinois’ bottom line
(The Center Square) – A new report shows rising costs are continuing to drive up spending on payroll, infrastructure, and other major areas of Illinois’ budget. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, for November, the consumer price index rose nearly 7% in Illinois over the past year. Nationally, increases ranged from a high of more than 8.3% in Colorado, Florida, Utah and Nevada to less than 6.1% in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources) A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol
Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Special legislative session to begin Monday in Louisiana to tackle insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is calling for a special session of the legislature to begin Monday to grapple with Louisiana's property insurance crisis. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said a special session is imperative since eight insurance companies have failed and others have quit writing policies...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
