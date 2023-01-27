ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year

By ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
KPVI Newschannel 6

Staff member injured by student at Omaha alternative school

A staff member at an Omaha alternative school was cut Monday by a student with a knife, according to a spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools. The staff member was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming streets. The injury was not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Joslyn Castle series brings old home restoration experts to Omaha

OMAHA — Restoration is expensive, painter Aimee Struble says. Struble will share her knowledge about working on an historic house Wednesday in the next installation of “This Old Castle: Demystifying Old Home Ownership.”. Joslyn Castle has teamed with History Nebraska on the series, which is being held the...
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Health groups collaborating to help Nebraska's rural hospitals

In 2019, Community Medical Center in Falls City had to make a tough decision. "After 100 years of delivering babies, we stopped our labor and delivery services," said Ryan Larson, CEO of the hospital in Falls City. Larson said the hospital also recently told the Richardson County Sheriff that it...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PA senator wants 'Damar's Law' following Buffalo Bill's Hamlin incident

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn has announced plans to introduce legislation that would require the presence of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at all school sporting events. The move comes in response to the on-field cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which has highlighted the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha police investigate death outside Southside Terrace apartments

Omaha police are investigating the death of a woman found outside Sunday morning near 28th and T Streets. Omaha firefighters were called to the Southside Terrace apartments about 10:20 a.m. for a report of a woman on the ground and not moving. Medical personnel declared the woman deceased and notified police.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft

An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
CHICAGO, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources) A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisianans prepare for Washington Mardi Gras

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Every year residents from across the state of Louisiana invade and take over the Washington Hilton for three solid days. From the glowing sign on the side of the building, to the renaming of the hotel bar to the 65th parish, every inch of this hotel is used for meetings and networking during the day, before partying often quite late into the night.
WASHINGTON, DC
KPVI Newschannel 6

TikTok video leads to assault charge after crash near York

YORK — A 31-year-old McCool Junction man is facing a felony assault charge after a TikTok video he posted following a traffic accident was seen by police. York police officers were called to an injury accident at the Interstate 80 interchange Oct. 21. Both vehicles involved were in the ditch just north of the eastbound I-80 on-ramp.
YORK, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol

Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Analysis examines how elevated inflation may impact Illinois’ bottom line

(The Center Square) – A new report shows rising costs are continuing to drive up spending on payroll, infrastructure, and other major areas of Illinois’ budget. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, for November, the consumer price index rose nearly 7% in Illinois over the past year. Nationally, increases ranged from a high of more than 8.3% in Colorado, Florida, Utah and Nevada to less than 6.1% in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
INDIANA STATE

