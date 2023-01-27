ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jury Convicts DUI Driver of Vehicular Manslaughter in 2020 Deaths of 2 Young Passengers

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiRKd_0kSv7cY800
The scene of a 2020 double fatal crash in La Jolla. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing two young passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter.

Peter John Meno, 28, faces up to nine years in state prison when he is sentenced for the Nov. 22, 2020, crash that killed Jayden Rowley, 22, of Oceanside, and Matthew Cate, 19, of Vista.

Following about two days of deliberations, a San Diego jury acquitted Meno of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, but found him guilty of the lesser offense of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with ordinary negligence.

The jury also found an allegation true that Meno was driving at an unsafe speed, but did not return a true finding on allegations that he made an unsafe turn.

According to prosecutors, Meno’s blood alcohol level was measured at .08% a couple of hours after the 3:15 a.m. crash. At the time of the crash, he was driving on a suspended license due to prior tickets for speeding and running a red light.

As Meno turned onto Girard Avenue from Torrey Pines Road, his car jumped a curb and crashed into two trees, prosecutors said.

Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright alleged that Meno was driving up to 85 miles per hour prior to the crash. Meno’s defense attorney, Jodi Green, told jurors the car was going around 40 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

– City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured

A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
knewsradio.com

Young Gang Members Busted In Indio

Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
INDIO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 22, Arrested After Shooting Spree Across Southeastern San Diego Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

A 22-year-old Lemon Grove man was arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges after a shooting spree in Encanto, Bay Terraces and Spring Valley, police said Saturday. The suspect, identified as Jaime Gonzalez, was booked into San Diego Central Jail at 4:24 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of one felony count of murder, five felony counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms-related charges, according to booking records.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy