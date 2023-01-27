ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Navy: Water is still safe despite toxic firefighter foam leak at Red Hill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy says water is still safe even after the leak of toxic firefighter foam at Red Hill last November. Military leaders said the level of PFAS forever chemicals did not exceed state or federal standards. About 1,300 gallons of the firefighting foam — known as Aqueous...
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Governor's 'green fee' plan scaled back to target park, trail and beach users...
Flood mitigation work to kick off in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work scheduled to repair the Maili Stream channel began Monday, according to officials. The new flood mitigation improvements for Maili stream will begin on the mountain side of Farrington Highway. Officials say public parking will be limited. Traffic may also be impacted — especially during construction hours...
Hawai‘i police seek Kona man wanted in several vehicle theft investigations

Hawai‘i police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Kona man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to several vehicle thefts and for questioning in other criminal investigations. Twenty-eight-year-old Hudson Patrick Ho‘oulu Sauer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair...
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather

Johnalynn Ilae's body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building.
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain in Kihei and swept to sea during heavy rains, officials said. Officials said the firefighter was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
Hawai‘i Police release weekly list of outstanding warrants

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Jan. 27, 2023. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island.
New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2

The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
