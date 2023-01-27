Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Related
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Albany Herald
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat
Despite being without Donovan Mitchell for the better half of the last two weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has played in only two of Cleveland's last seven games, and the Cavaliers will be hoping their superstar guard starts to return to form on Tuesday night when the Miami Heat come to town.
Albany Herald
Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers
As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
Albany Herald
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Albany Herald
Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday. Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton's total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Albany Herald
Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton lead Suns over Raptors in tight contest
Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the host Phoenix Suns scored their sixth win in the last seven games, holding off the Toronto Raptors 114-106 in a back-and-forth contest on Monday. Phoenix and Toronto exchanged the lead 16 times,...
Albany Herald
Stephen Curry's eight 3s lead Warriors past Thunder
Stephen Curry scored 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 128-120 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Curry equaled a season high with eight 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the third consecutive game. The Thunder lost for the third time in nine games.
Albany Herald
Magic rally from huge deficit to stun Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead.
Albany Herald
Kings pull away from Timberwolves in overtime
Trey Lyles stepped in for fouled-out Domantas Sabonis to score eight key points in overtime, and De'Aaron Fox capped a 32-point night with a late hoop, an assist and two clinching free throws as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday in Minneapolis. After watching the hosts...
Albany Herald
Balanced attack leads streaking Wizards past Spurs
Deni Avdija scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to pace seven Washington players in double figures as the visiting Wizards ran past the San Antonio Spurs 127-106 on Monday to win their sixth consecutive game. Bradley Beal added 21 points for the Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis hitting for...
Albany Herald
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) sits out vs. Blazers
Atlanta point guard Trae Young sat out the Hawks' Monday night game against the host Portland Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness. Young was initially listed as questionable for the contest before later being downgraded to out.
Albany Herald
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla to coach Team Giannis in All-Star game
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Mazzulla, 34, will be joined by the Celtics' staff after Boston locked down the Eastern Conference's best record through games played up until Feb. 5. The Celtics (36-15) achieved the feat with a 125-121 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
Comments / 0