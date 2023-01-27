Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women push winning streak to four
JOHNSON CITY — That three-game losing streak to begin the Southern Conference schedule seems like just a fading memory for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. The Bucs won their fourth game in a row Saturday, methodically beating UNC Greensboro 74-54 at Freedom Hall.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs’ home losing streak reaches 8 after Mocs pull away
JOHNSON CITY — Home might be where the heart is, but it’s been nothing but heartbreak for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. That trend continued Saturday when Chattanooga walked out of Freedom Hall with a 73-64 victory, a result that continued ETSU’s historic run of home losses.
Kingsport Times-News
Lawson trying to help Hilltoppers find a winning path
Up close and personal, Brady Lawson has seen the highs and lows of Science Hill basketball. And while the Hilltoppers are trying to fight their way out of the valley, the 5-foot-11 junior guard has been an important part of the team’s improvements that have kept it competitive in all but one game of the new year.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Robot Drone League competition coming to ETSU Feb. 4
JOHNSON CITY — Are robots taking over ETSU next weekend? Well, they are in a drone kind of way. More than 300 K-12 students from several states will gather Saturday and compete in the 2022-23 Robot Drone League (RDL) Championship event.
Kingsport Times-News
5 Questions with Washington County Principal of the Year Matt Combs
Matt Combs was recently named the 2023-24 Principal of the Year for Washington County Schools for his hard work serving the students and staff at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has spent 16 years as an educator for Washington County Schools, first teaching first and fourth grade at Boones Creek Elementary...
Kingsport Times-News
Experience winter wonder at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, provides a unique experience for guests visiting in the winter months. While the rugged mountain is known for its wild weather this time of year, there are many magical moments to be had during what is often a quieter season.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Chamber recognizes the adult and youth volunteer of the year
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recognized the adult and youth volunteer of the year award winners last week. The awards were presented by Sheldon Livesay, Of One Accord Ministries director, at the chamber breakfast on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 29 - Feb. 4)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
UPDATE: Chemical reaction injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services
ERWIN — A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company. The release states the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Blackwell, Miller bound over to grand jury in Oakmont shooting death.
ELIZABETHTON — Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, were bound over to a grand jury on first degree murder charges following a preliminary hearing in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ruled that sufficient probable cause had been presented in the shooting death of Phillip Glass early on the morning of Dec. 1. Glass was found dead in his Honda Accord with several gunshot wounds. The car had crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Domtar's hard work pays off
The ribbon-cutting will come later, but Domtar’s Kingsport Mill has resumed operations after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the former uncoated freesheet paper mill into the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility. And Kingsport couldn’t be happier for its success. Domtar is the largest integrated...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with its second annual No-Shave Fallvember campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. KPD employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
