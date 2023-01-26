ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement

She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
WHAS 11

Harry Styles Set to Perform at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The GRAMMYs just added even more star power to their packed line-up of performers. It was announced on Sunday that Harry Styles will take the stage at this year's big show. The news was announced during Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl.
WHAS 11

Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'

Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
WHAS 11

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for an all-new body-swap comedy. The two have been cast opposite each other in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios, ET has confirmed. Few details about the project have been released aside from the fact that the movie will be written and...
WHAS 11

Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie

Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
WHAS 11

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
WHAS 11

'She will be missed': Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, has died

Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
WHAS 11

Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
WHAS 11

Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
WHAS 11

'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WHAS 11

Jay Leno Returns to Comedy Stage After Severe Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno is back to his routine, taking to the comedy club stage one more after yet another painful accident involving one of his beloved vehicles. Leno returned to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and eyewitness tells ET. The 72-year-old comic had canceled his...
WHAS 11

Eddie Murphy Says He'd Reprise 'Shrek' Donkey Role 'In 2 Seconds'

Wake up, Shrek fans -- Eddie Murphy says he's "absolutely" down to bring back everyone's favorite noble steed!. Not only did the 61-year-old confirm his desire to reprise his iconic voice-acting role from the film franchise, but he also suggested he'd be interested in a spinoff focused entirely on Donkey.

