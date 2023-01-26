Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Sweet Announcement
She made us look! Meghan Trainor announced that she is pregnant with her second child during Monday's episode of the Today show. The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news, first announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
WHAS 11
Harry Styles Set to Perform at 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
The GRAMMYs just added even more star power to their packed line-up of performers. It was announced on Sunday that Harry Styles will take the stage at this year's big show. The news was announced during Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl.
WHAS 11
'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for...
WHAS 11
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
WHAS 11
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for an all-new body-swap comedy. The two have been cast opposite each other in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios, ET has confirmed. Few details about the project have been released aside from the fact that the movie will be written and...
WHAS 11
Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie
Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest. Moore and...
WHAS 11
Tim Allen Questions Pamela Anderson's Memory After She Claimed He Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set
Tim Allen is questioning Pamela Anderson's memory after denying claims that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in the 1990s. "She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that," Allen tells the Daily Mail. "She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way."
WHAS 11
Austin Butler Recalls 'Immediate' Connection to Lisa Marie Presley When Meeting for the First Time
Austin Butler is reflecting on his deep and instant connection to Lisa Marie Presley. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on Monday's The Tonight Show, the 31-year-old Elvis star opened up about his friendship with the late Lisa Marie. "I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland," Butler recalled....
WHAS 11
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
WHAS 11
Julia Fox Discusses Her Net Worth, Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Bigger Apartment After Viral Tour
Julia Fox is setting the record straight. After a tour of her modest New York City apartment went viral, the 32-year-old actress took to TikTok to address fan questions about her net worth and living situation. While some reports circulated that Fox is worth upward of $30 million, she denied...
WHAS 11
'She will be missed': Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, has died
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64 years old. Loring died Saturday from a stroke, daughter Vanessa Foumberg told Variety, adding that she "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands." Loring's agent also confirmed her death in a statement to CBS News:
WHAS 11
Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as a Mother to Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid is opening up about her life as a mom. In a new interview, the 27-year-old model shares her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik. In WSJ. Magazine's Spring 2023 Women's Fashion issue, Hadid reveals that, as a natural morning...
WHAS 11
Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
WHAS 11
'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
WHAS 11
Jay Leno Returns to Comedy Stage After Severe Motorcycle Accident
Jay Leno is back to his routine, taking to the comedy club stage one more after yet another painful accident involving one of his beloved vehicles. Leno returned to the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, on Sunday, and eyewitness tells ET. The 72-year-old comic had canceled his...
WHAS 11
'Proud Family': LaCienega Battles Gymnastics Legend in 'Louder and Prouder' Season 2 Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
The Proud Family's revival series, Louder and Prouder, will return for a second season of laugh-out-loud stories in February. But before fans can dive into the new installment, ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at what viewers can expect in the upcoming batch of episodes. Building off the standout...
WHAS 11
Eddie Murphy Says He'd Reprise 'Shrek' Donkey Role 'In 2 Seconds'
Wake up, Shrek fans -- Eddie Murphy says he's "absolutely" down to bring back everyone's favorite noble steed!. Not only did the 61-year-old confirm his desire to reprise his iconic voice-acting role from the film franchise, but he also suggested he'd be interested in a spinoff focused entirely on Donkey.
Comments / 0